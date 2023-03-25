Singing Comanche hymns

Jackie Atauvich reads from her Comanche hymn book while sharing the stories behind the translations of traditional Christian songs into Comanche Thursday morning in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University during the Native American Cultural Studies Conference. 

 By Scott Rains scott.rains@swoknews.com

The merging of the Comanche and Christian worlds is best experienced in song.

Eleanor McDaniel joined sisters Jackie Atauvich, Arletta McKee and Karen Samis before an audience Thursday in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University as part of the Native American Cultural Studies Conference. She told how they have been meeting once or twice a week to practice hymns sung in their tribal tongue.

