Jackie Atauvich reads from her Comanche hymn book while sharing the stories behind the translations of traditional Christian songs into Comanche Thursday morning in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University during the Native American Cultural Studies Conference.
The merging of the Comanche and Christian worlds is best experienced in song.
Eleanor McDaniel joined sisters Jackie Atauvich, Arletta McKee and Karen Samis before an audience Thursday in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University as part of the Native American Cultural Studies Conference. She told how they have been meeting once or twice a week to practice hymns sung in their tribal tongue.
Atauvich said as much as her blood is Numunu, these songs are as much a part of her and her sisters’ lifeblood as anything. The connection began in their youths when the sisters would sit in the pew behind their parents.
“When we were kids, that’s all we knew was to go to church with our folks,” she said. “We didn’t have a choice but to listen.
“It kind of grew on us,” she said.
Atauvich spoke of the translation of “How Great Thou Art” into Comanche undertaken by the four women. It was an effort from the heart.
“It took us a while to go through this and translate it,” she said.
Some words were translations that, according to Atauvich, were in line with the way the Comanche Code Talkers of World War II would find tribal words to fit the English context. It could make something even more breathtaking.
“Some of our words are beautiful in Comanche and it makes songs even more beautiful in some ways,” she said. “Comanche words are colorful; they can be beautiful, they can sometimes be funny.”
With the arrival of Christianity to the Comanche people and its supplanting traditional spiritual Native Americans’ spiritual values, it took adaptation. Atauvich said many embraced this “new religion” and were able to fold it into the inherent spirituality already a part of the character of the people.
With the final translation of “How Great Thou Art,” Atauvich felt it had turned out as intended.
“When we were completing the translation, it started out a clear night, not a cloud in the sky,” she said. “When the song was finished and we’d sung it, there was a loud clap of thunder.
“I felt like that was approval … and the Lord was giving us a blessing for that,” she said.
The four women joined voices to sing more hymns during their presentation. “The Rally Song” and “The Don’t Give Up Song (Amazing Grace)” resonated with new meaning.
During “Amazing Grace,” the name “Jesus” stood out among the Comanche words. Much like the two worlds of the Comanches and Christianity, they found a way to adapt and march beautifully, hand in hand.
After McDaniel reminded that the women had produced a hymn book with CDs of their translations, all thanked those in attendance for sharing their time to hear their stories and songs.