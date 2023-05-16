Civility is simply when we treat others with politeness in how we behave and speak toward another person. Part of my job is to follow politics and in a lot of ways it is the worst part of my job. I often find myself disgusted with the garbage that I have to read/watch as part of my job. It just feels like we have a lot of gleefully mean-spirited politics.
I’m not alone in that view either. A poll conducted earlier this year from the American Bar Association (ABA) found that 85 percent of respondents said that civility in today’s society is worse than it was 10 years ago. While there was no consistent target in who bares the primary responsibility for this there were three standouts; social media (29 percent), the regular media (24 percent), and public officials (19 percent).
Civility is something we try to teach our children. That ABA poll found that 90 percent of respondents agreed that the primary responsibility for instilling civility in children is parents. I try to incorporate it into my courses. One of my favorite questions to ask students is to have them write out their beliefs on an issue and then ask them, “What would someone who disagrees with you say in response to that?” The goal is to put themselves into the shoes of someone else. I want students to be able to articulate both sides of an issue. If you understand how people are thinking, then you are less likely to demonize them.
Earlier this month, in front of the Oklahoma House Appropriations and Budget Committee, State Superintendent Ryan Walters called teacher’s unions “terrorist organizations.” To call that uncivil is an insult to incivility. It is uncivil when my youngest calls his older sister a jerk because he thinks her turn on our Nintendo Switch has gone too long. To equate a group of people you have a political disagreement with people who attack and kill civilians? I shouldn’t have to write this but teachers unions are not terrorists. Full stop.
I do not know Superintendent Walters. I have never met the man. I have watched the videos he posts from his truck where he rails against ‘wokeness’ in all its forms. I watched his debate against Jenna Nelson last year. I do know that I expect more from my elected officials than to demonize hard-working Oklahomans. He does not have to agree with every decision made by the Oklahoma teachers union. Lord knows that I do not. I obviously disagree with the tone and political tactics of Secretary Walters but you know what he is not? A terrorist.
I was a product of Oklahoma public schools and so were most of you reading this column. Most of my teachers worked long hours for little pay. They did their absolute best given the limitations they had. Heck, most of them were Republicans. I cannot remember a time a teacher indoctrinated me. They were too busy trying to get us to turn our homework in on time. It was overstepping as a leader in this state and it is something he should apologize for.
Civility is not going to return to our politics until we, the voters, demand it. That is the real problem of polarization. We look at a candidate who says outrageous things like equating the high school football coach with the guy who blew up the Murrah Building and we say, “Yeah… but at least he is better than the person in the other party.” That is hogwash. We can do better. We can stop electing people like this. We can demand better of our elected officials. In a democracy we have that power. We just do not use it, generally justifying it by saying that at least the person we voted for is being a jerk to the “right” people. When we accept uncivil behavior, we are being uncivil as voters. We cannot control the behavior of our leaders in office but we absolutely can make it clear what kind of behavior we will not accept.
This should be a bipartisanship issue. Civility does not mean that you have to agree with the other person. Oklahomans can differ wildly on school vouchers and still agree that we should not treat our opponents as if disagreement is equivalent to being evil. Our teacher’s unions are no more terrorist organizations than the National Rifle Association is. To say something like that is beneath the dignity of the office that we Oklahomans elected Ryan Walters to in November. He should apologize or he should resign to have more time to make outrageous statements like that alone in his truck.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.