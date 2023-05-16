Civility is simply when we treat others with politeness in how we behave and speak toward another person. Part of my job is to follow politics and in a lot of ways it is the worst part of my job. I often find myself disgusted with the garbage that I have to read/watch as part of my job. It just feels like we have a lot of gleefully mean-spirited politics.

I’m not alone in that view either. A poll conducted earlier this year from the American Bar Association (ABA) found that 85 percent of respondents said that civility in today’s society is worse than it was 10 years ago. While there was no consistent target in who bares the primary responsibility for this there were three standouts; social media (29 percent), the regular media (24 percent), and public officials (19 percent).