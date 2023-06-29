Summer has arrived after a cooler, wet spring. We are now going into a dryer, hotter part of summer. Landscape plants will need additional care to survive.
If the gardener were going to be gone for more than two weeks, it would pay to hire someone to watch after the landscape. A lot can happen in two to three weeks that could affect your landscape for years to come.
July starts the dry season, so many plants need supplemental watering. Heat-stressed plants have little resistance to insect, disease and other problems. Keep the water supply at a point that will support active plant growth.
Since many roots were removed or damaged when the new plants were planted, watering is critical. Keep the soil moist, but not soaked, as overwatering will cause leaves to turn yellow and drop off.
Gardeners should water plants at least once a week, barring a rain, and more frequently during hot weather. When the soil is dry 4 inches below the surface, it is time to water. The lawn needs to be watered once a week to keep its green color.
Be on the outlook for insects. Bagworms, webworms, lace fly and spider mites will still be active in July. Start watching American elm, pecan, red bud, crape myrtle for dripping sap. The summer aphid will be active and should be controlled.
If your spring flowering perennials are done, a good rule for dividing perennial flowers is to divide them during the late summer or fall. If it flowers in the fall, divide in the spring. Late July and middle August is the best time to divide daylilies, daffodils and most bearded irises in Southwestern Oklahoma.
Plants to be divided should be lifted with a garden fork far enough away from the plant so that the roots are not damaged. Shake off the surplus soil, and then separate the plant with a woody center by chopping through the crown with a spade. Divide the plant into smaller pieces by hand, retaining only healthy, vigorous sections, each with several new shoots. Cut back the old growth and replant the divided sections to the same depth. Firm the soil around the roots and then water.
Weed seeds are quick to germinate and grow rapidly if there is the right amount of moisture and temperatures are favorable. When landscape plants are planted, many times the weed seeds are brought up to the surface ready for germinations. Once the weed germinates and begins to grow, cultivation should begin. Waiting too long after germination and growth, the weed will be more difficult to remove.
Roses that the blooms have fail to open are probably affected with botrytis blight. To control this disease, remove old blooms and dead canes and spray with a black spot fungicide.
Now would be a good time to check the lawn for shady areas. As trees increase their size, the more Bermuda grass is shaded out. Bermuda grass in the shade will begin to thin and eventually die.
One solution to shade would be to plant a shade-loving turf grass like tall fescue. Although tall fescue is an excellent turf grass its growth habits are different from Bermuda grass and have different maintenance.
Another option for a shady area is a ground cover. Covering the ground with a dense carpet of flowering or foliage plants is a fairly modern planting technique, primarily to reduce mowing and fill in shade areas of the lawn.
English ivy and pachysandra are excellent ground covers for areas that have part shade to shady locations. For a dense grass-like mat, then the lily turf family, monkey grass and liriope, may fit into your landscape. Vinca minor and vinca major both create an excellent ground cover for shady locations in Southwest Oklahoma.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.