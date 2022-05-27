While I was looking all over the house for the transformer gadget you need for your hair dryer when you travel in other countries, I thought about all the things I could have accomplished in the time I’ve spent looking for stuff.
How come we can never remember where we put anything even though, at the time of putting, it seems perfectly logical?
The transformer thing I can understand. It had been 13 years since I put it away. It didn’t work in China but I thought maybe it would in Ireland.
So, logically, where should it be? Right by the travel iron I never use. But no, not there, or in any other of the six drawers in the same chest.
Ah, with the luggage, of course. I took down every piece of luggage, ending up with a fine coat of dust on my shirt but no transformer.
OK, that’s it for the logical places. How about the illogical?
Thirteen years you can excuse. But what about 13 days?
When I travel, I use a nylon wallet with just one credit card and my I.D. I leave behind all the other stuff — the library card, the store cards, the membership cards — in my regular wallet which I hide. One time I hid it so well it took weeks to run across it.
I once hid rings that had belonged to my mother in a place so obscure that I totally forgot about them until I found them by accident years later.
And presents. I remember hiding Christmas presents that I didn’t find until long after the holiday.
Files are the best place to lose things forever. At the time we place a paper in a certain file, it seems the only sensible place to put it. After we have spent hours looking for it, we are irritably aware that it apparently was not.
And money. More people hide money in odd places than any other one thing. “I’ll just tuck this $5 bill in a shoe — or behind a picture — or in a coffee can,” never to think of it again.
Every single day, I put something up — something important, like instructions or photos or letters or a book or a button — and it is like I have stuck it in a black hole or the middle of the Bermuda Triangle. It disappears from the face of the earth.
There is a solution,. We could make a list of everything we put away that doesn’t have a regular place, like towels or silverware.
The list should be alphabetized, although we might forget whether we had called something by its generic name, like candlesticks, or more specifically, like pewter candlesticks, or very specifically like Christmas pewter candlesticks, an item that I have not been able to find for six years now.
Would we list book, or reference book, or William Safire reference book about the language, lost now for two years?
You’d think such a list would help but if we are listing every single thing we put away, the list is going to run pages and pages long. Eventually we will have to dedicate a drawer to it, then a closet and perhaps add on an entire room just to house our list.
Of course, we would have to have duplicates, maybe miniaturized in a safety deposit box, and maybe on the computer and...
Forget it. Along with all the things we can’t find.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.