Hey, didja hear the one about the drummer who…” and so on and so on. Let’s see now, “What do you call a drummer who got kicked out of his girlfriend’s apartment?” “Homeless!” You could actually substitute the word drummer with any other group of people you wish to bash. The jokes will still be funny, probably. They might even be funnier. Okay, let’s try a bricklayer instead. Nope, not as funny. Not even a little. Let’s try a mechanic. Nope, nothing there either.
Why all the fuss about the drummer? The drummer is usually, stereotypically, the “wild man” in a band. References? Gene Krupa or Keith Moon of the Who or Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols or Animal of the Muppets. Each was the perfect fit for their particular style of music, but they were rarely publicly featured in a tuxedo, with a top hat, at the opera.
These “examples” are brought to mind most of the time when the mention of a drummer comes up. Because of the popularity of both on-stage and off-stage antics, the behavior became a gimmick for promotion and publicity. What also came to the forefront were many long-running jokes about and the misconception of the drummer being the least talented, worst behaved, most unkept member of the band.
Please allow me to shed some much-needed enlightenment on the true nature of The Drummer. I will start with the recently passed Neil Peart of the Canadian rock band, Rush. You might categorize Neil’s drumming technique as “technical.” He did a lot of drum things within the context of the band’s music. The music was orchestral in scope and had serious meter/time signature changes. The lyrics told tales of fantasy, hope, imagination and adventure. Not everyone knows that Neil, since 1974, was the primary lyricist for all those songs. The musical arrangements could be so layered and complicated that he often wrote out his own drum parts, note for note.
Next, I’d like to showcase Ahmir Thompson, also known as Questlove. You’ve seen him. He’s been the bandleader for the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon since 2009. He’s a musician, songwriter, disc jockey, author, music journalist, film director, and an adjunct professor at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University. This guy is NO untamed knucklehead! His usual drum kit is about one sixth the size of a typical Neil Peart drum kit. Whether he is making music with his longtime R&B band, The Roots or supporting guest musicians and groups on the Fallon show, Questlove is able to coax what he needs from his kit to fit the music.
These two drummers are excellent examples of contemporary, professional, working musicians. Yes, these two drummers are actually musicians, something I cannot quite claim.
And, yes, I play the drums, and have since 1969.
George Keck is an Army retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.