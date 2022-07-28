Hey, didja hear the one about the drummer who…” and so on and so on. Let’s see now, “What do you call a drummer who got kicked out of his girlfriend’s apartment?” “Homeless!” You could actually substitute the word drummer with any other group of people you wish to bash. The jokes will still be funny, probably. They might even be funnier. Okay, let’s try a bricklayer instead. Nope, not as funny. Not even a little. Let’s try a mechanic. Nope, nothing there either.

Why all the fuss about the drummer? The drummer is usually, stereotypically, the “wild man” in a band. References? Gene Krupa or Keith Moon of the Who or Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols or Animal of the Muppets. Each was the perfect fit for their particular style of music, but they were rarely publicly featured in a tuxedo, with a top hat, at the opera.