Washington, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 6395, the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2021. With Cole’s support, the conference report passed the House today by a bipartisan vote of 335-78.
“Authorizing resources to support our nation’s common defense through passage of the National Defense Authorization Act each year is a critical responsibility of Congress. This year is no exception,” said Cole. “This vital legislation rightly authorizes funding for programs and resources to keep our nation safe while also supporting the devoted and brave individuals who make every mission possible. Indeed, along with their usual assignments and duties, many of our devoted service members have navigated new and unexpected challenges, including being called upon to serve on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Whether they directly aid in the fight to eliminate this terrible virus or continue to dutifully protect us in the field at home and abroad, I am encouraged that the NDAA conference report generously delivers resources to keep our service members safe and healthy – including maintaining a sufficient Department of Defense supply of personal protective equipment, ensuring access to diagnostic equipment and testing capabilities and providing health benefits for our National Guardsmen courageously aiding in coronavirus response efforts at home.
“I am encouraged that the NDAA conference report also prioritizes investments in critical emerging technology and cybersecurity, which is vital to strengthening our military force and protecting our country against increasingly aggressive adversaries like China and Russa. I applaud the leadership of Oklahoma’s own Senator Jim Inhofe, who helped negotiate this bipartisan and bicameral conference report. As Chairman of the Senate Armed Service Committee, he understands the needs that must be fulfilled and prioritized today to build and strengthen the defense we need in the days and years to come, which is certainly reflected in this conference report.”