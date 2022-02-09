WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04), Vice Ranking Member of House Appropriations Committee, released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a continuing resolution (CR) that will fund the government through March 11, 2022. Cole supported the legislation.
“While I wish more progress had been made by now in negotiations to fully fund the government for fiscal year 2022, this short-term measure provides additional time for productive discussions to continue and for leaders of both chambers to strike a bipartisan deal,” said Cole. “Although a continuing resolution is never ideal, I am encouraged that this one maintains domestic spending at prior year levels while increasing defense spending to reflect our current national security needs. This includes providing funding to support on budget and on time production of Columbia-class strategic ballistic missile submarines, to fix the Red Hill fuel leak at Pearl Harbor and to strengthen critical cybersecurity systems. In response to an increasingly aggressive Russia, the CR also importantly provides flexibility for use of funds to counter potential threats.
“In the weeks ahead, I hope President Joe Biden will take an active role in urging members of his party to focus on fulfilling this key function of Congress, which has repeatedly been ignored while attempting to enact radical, multi-trillion-dollar policies peddled by his administration. It is high time that the president lead from the front on this endeavor. However, a bipartisan agreement will not be possible without considerable concessions from Democrats.
“Indeed, before any full-year funding legislation can reach the president’s desk, defense spending must go up, domestic must come down and poison pill riders must be removed. Also, without question, in order for there to be bipartisan support for annual funding, the longstanding Hyde and Weldon amendments, which protect the conscious rights of millions of Americans opposed to taxpayer-funded abortions, must be restored.”