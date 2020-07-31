Favorite thing about being a coach: My favorite thing is being around the kids. I feel very blessed that I have the opportunity to influence young people in a positive way.
What/who made you want to become a coach: My dad. I’ve always known what I wanted to do. I’ve never had a thought about doing anything else.
Best coaching memory: Our 2014 season. It was such a great group of kids. No behavior problems, no grade problems, no outside problems, just dedication and fun.Winning the state championship the next week is something every coach deserves to experience at least once.
Best advice you received (in coaching or in life): Never think you’re better than someone else regardless of the circumstances. Treat everyone with kindness and respect. From my dad Ernie Manning when I was about 10 years old. It’s always stuck with me.