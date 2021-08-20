The City of Lawton has revoked the food service establishment permit of Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park.
Revocation came Wednesday, after an administrative hearing on Monday found the business had been conducting activities “in an unlawful manner or in such as manner as to constitute a breach of the peace or to constitute a menace to the health, safety, morals or general welfare of the public.” The order was signed by hearing officer Richard Rogalski, deputy city manager.
Lavish Lounge owners have 10 days from the Wednesday effective date to file an appeal, which would be heard by the City Council. An appeal had not been filed as of 5 p.m. Thursday, city officials said.
The permit, required by city code to provide food service, was issued Oct. 12, 2020.
Wednesday’s order of revocation specified seven incidents at Lavish Lounge that drew response from Lawton Police Department, “which resulted in reduced officer availability to handle or respond to other calls throughout the city.” A Jan. 17 incident resulted in the death of a man, shot by Lawton police conducting a compliance check at the business about 3:30 a.m. (state statutes allow restaurants to operate at any hour).
According to police body camera video, Zonterious Johnson was found outside firing at another individual and fled after officers ordered him to stop. After a short chase, Johnson lifted his shirt and pulled an object later determined to be a handgun from his waistband and extended his arm. Following orders to drop the gun, officers fired six shots at Johnson; three hit him and he later died at the hospital, according to the video. An investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation found the shooting to be justified.
Other police-investigated incidents — occurring between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. — were cited at the hearing:
• March 13: Reports of shots fired and a report of a woman being held against her will inside the business.
• March 14: Reports of a shot fired from the parking lot of the business and a number of individuals in the parking lot yelling and throwing objects.
• About March 27: Reports of shots fired, which resulted in an individual reportedly being shot in the back and another individual’s vehicle being damaged by gun shots.
• April 3: Reports of shots being fired, which resulted in two gunshot wound victims and a vehicle being damaged by gunshots.
• June 27: Reports of shots being fired, with an individual shot in the leg.
• July 17: Responding to a call, officers saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot and found a blood splatter trail leading from the front of the business to the parking lot. Officers also found several shell casings. One individual was shot in the arm.
Lavish Lounge is permitted to operate as a food establishment and has a bring-your-own alcohol policy. It is known as being a marijuana friendly environment for users of medicinal marijuana, officials said.