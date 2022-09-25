MacArthur found itself in a fight with Duncan for a half Friday but the Highlanders took command in the third quarter to finally put away the Demons who had new-found fight thanks to the return of quarterback Kris Kouts.
The Demons had used the running of Bryson Brooksher and Kouts to score twice in the first half and trail the Highlanders by a 22-15 count at halftime.
But the Highlanders made some adjustments and then quarterback Gage Graham was able to find open receivers often to spark a three-touchdown volley in the third quarter to pretty much put the game away.
Graham hit Terrell Roberts for a short touchdown pass, then hard-running Jeremy Hutchinson took the ball in from 24 yards out to push the margin to 36-15. And Mason Diaz put the capper on for Mac from short range to raised the score to 43-15.
Duncan did salvage a couple of scores in the final quarter which could give the Demons a big boost as they head to Midwest City Friday. Brooksher gave the Demons a lift with TD runs of 64 and 62 yards during the game as they continue to add punch to their offense.
MacArthur will host Altus Friday as the Highlanders try to raise their District 5A-1 mark to 2-0.
Elsewhere around the area Friday, Cache rallied to beat Woodward on the road, 28-14; Apache routed Mangum, 46-18; Anadarko decked Mannford, 42-13; Marlow beat Pauls Valley, 29-14; Walters crushed Snyder, 32-6; Empire outmanned Cordell, 47-15; Hollis blanked Cyril, 46-0; Tipton routed Bray-Doyle 64-0; and Mt. View-Gotebo beat Ryan, 28-6.
Troubles mounted for several area teams as Frederick lost to No. 1 Washington, 40-7; Carnegie lost to Hobart, 22-18; Comanche was blanked by Lindsay, 68-0; Midwest City pulled away late to beat Altus, 46-14; Shattuck beat Central, 58-22; and Grandfield was edged by Corn Bible Academy, 16-14.
Maybe the breaks are starting to go the way of the Cache Bulldogs as they got their ground game going against the winless Boomers and were able to nail down the win despite four turnovers.
Cache went on a nifty 11-play drive that covered 84 yards, capped by a 21-yard run by Brayden Castro in the early going.
The Boomers turned one of Cache’s fumbles into a score to take a 7-6 lead but just five plays later Castro raced 59 yards on a jet sweep to put the Bulldogs up for good.
In the second half, Cache scored on a 27-yard pass play to Tyler Miles to take a 20-7 lead as quarterback Tyler Harbin dropped the pass perfectly over a couple of Woodward defenders.
A short kickoff that went out of bounds set Cache up at midfield and the Bulldogs put the game away on a 32-yard scoring run by Connor Muldowney to arrange the final score.
“Castro had a huge game for us with a couple of touchdown runs and he also intercepted two passes for us,” Coach Faron Griffin said. “We just executed so much better this week. And Tyler Harbin really looked more comfortable running the offense. We had several big third down conversions where he made great reads and threw great passes. He’s getting more and more confidence.
“Another thing was our line really blocked well. The only bad thing was we did have some fumbles and we really have to work to get that worked out.”
The Bulldogs will be the first city-area team to hit the field this week, visiting Oklahoma City Southeast for a Thursday game at C.B. Speegle Stadium.
Elgin, which should break into the state rankings this week at 4-0, will get its toughest test of the season Friday when Ardmore comes to Fighting Owls Stadium for a big District 5A-1 battle. Ardmore lost a wild 60-56 game to Noble that went down to the final play.
The Tigers were in position to win the game at the end thanks to a brilliant effort from quarterback Cal Swanson who accounted for seven touchdowns, five in the air and two more on the ground. On the final play of the game Swanson was stopped just inches from the goal-line but the Tigers were guilty of a holding call and the game ended.
Swanson and the Tigers will provide the ultimate test for the hard-hitting Elgin defense that has limited its first four opponents to just 32 total points.
Another big effort around the area had Apache quarterback Houston Herrin run for two touchdowns and throw for another in the Warriors’ victory over Mangum. Herrin rushed for more than 240 yards during the win that puts the Warriors at 1-1 in District A-2 action. The Warriors will hit the road Friday to battle old rival Hobart which just edged Carnegie, 22-18, Friday.
In city action this week MacArthur is the only home game as the Highlanders host Altus Friday. That same night Lawton High makes the long trek to Ponca City while Eisenhower visits McGuinness.
Other area games this week include: Duncan at Midwest City; Anadarko at McLoud; Lone Grove at Marlow; Little Axe at Frederick; Comanche at Crooked Oak; Carnegie at Cordell; Empire at Snyder; Walters at Mangum; Temple at Grandfield; Corn Bible at Mt. View-Gotebo; and Tipton at Ryan. Cyril and Central High are idle this week.