Auburn Toomer's Oaks Football

Auburn fans roll the iconic oak trees at Toomer’s Corner with toilet paper after beating Lousiana-Monroe 31-28 in overtime of an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala., Sept. 15, 2012. Auburn fans will once again be able to celebrate victories by rolling the oak trees at Toomer’s Corner with toilet paper.

 AP

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn fans will once again be able to celebrate victories by rolling the oak trees at Toomer’s Corner with toilet paper.

Auburn had asked fans not to roll the new trees after their planting in February 2017 until they were established enough to avoid damage. The trees were removed after being poisoned by Alabama fan Harvey Updyke in 2010.

Recommended for you