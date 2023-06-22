ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE — Four Royal Canadian Air Force students from the 97th Training Squadron visited the Museum of the Western Prairie in Altus, Oklahoma, May 19, 2023, as part of an immersion into Southwestern Oklahoma culture and Altus Air Force Base history.

The immersion included a tour of the museum and social hour with base and community leaders. More than 50 international military students graduate here annually.

