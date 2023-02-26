The 2023 Lone Star Conference Women’s Basketball Championship bracket is set following the conclusion of regular season games on Saturday and Cameron women were able to slip into the field thanks to the tie-breaker criteria after three teams wound up tied for the seventh seed.
The eight-team, single-elimination tournament will begin Thursday at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas and the CU women will be taking part in the opening session, battling Angelo State at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The quarterfinals will take place Thursday, March 2, followed by the semifinals on Saturday, March 4, and the championship game on Sunday, March 5.
Texas Woman’s (24-19, 19-3 LSC) won its second LSC championship in program history to earn the top seed. The Pioneers also claimed the East Division title with a 13-1 record. TWU will take on No. 8 seed St. Edward’s (14-16, 10-12) in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m.
Angelo State (22-6, 17-5) received the No. 2 seed by securing a co-East Division title and tiebreaker over Lubbock Christian with an 11-3 mark. ASU will play No. 7 seed Cameron (13-15, 10-12) at 2:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
UT Tyler (23-6, 18-4) will be the No. 3 seed and take on defending tournament champion and No. 6 seed West Texas A&M (20-9, 13-8) in the quarterfinals at Noon. Co-East Division champion Lubbock Christian (21-8, 16-5) is the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 5 seed Texas A&M-Kingsville (18-10, 15-7) in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m.
The semifinals will feature the TWU/St. Edward’s winner against the LCU/Texas A&M-Kingsville winner at 2:30 p.m. and the ASU/Cameron winner against the UT Tyler/WT winner at Noon. The title game will tip at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are available as single-session passes. Prices are $18 for adults and $12 for students. Each single-session ticket includes two tournament games and is redeemable for the specified session only. Tickets can be purchased at Comerica Center Box Office or online through Ticketmaster (ticketmaster.com) now through the end of the tournament. Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster are subject to additional fees and taxes. No additional fees will be applied to tickets purchased at Comerica Center Box Office.
Suites at Comerica Center are also available and offer the opportunity for fans to watch the tournament in style from one of the venue’s premium suites. Suite packages include 14 tickets with the flexibility to purchase each suite on a per-session basis. For more information, click here.
All seven games will be broadcast exclusively on the LSC Digital Network at LoneStarConferenceNetwork.com or the LSC Digital Network OTT app. Fans can purchase an LSC Basketball Championship Day Pass for $10 that will provide access to all tournament games broadcast that day and archived games from earlier rounds.
The winner of the LSC tournament will be named the Lone Star Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament Champions and earn the league’s automatic qualification to the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball South Central Regional held March 10-11, 13 at a site to be determined. The winner of the South Central Regional will advance to the Elite Eight/Semifinals, to be held March 21-22 at St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Mo. The national title game will take place April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.