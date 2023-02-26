The 2023 Lone Star Conference Women’s Basketball Championship bracket is set following the conclusion of regular season games on Saturday and Cameron women were able to slip into the field thanks to the tie-breaker criteria after three teams wound up tied for the seventh seed.

The eight-team, single-elimination tournament will begin Thursday at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas and the CU women will be taking part in the opening session, battling Angelo State at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.