The Cameron baseball team continues their current homestand this weekend as they host Oklahoma Christian for four Lone Star Conference battles.
The Aggies are coming off a tough non-conference loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State on Tuesday after splitting a league series for the fourth time over the weekend at UAFS. They continue their fight for a spot in the 8-team conference tournament against the Eagles. Cameron is currently tied for eighth in the LSC standings and OC is currently 11th.
Cameron is now 10-18 overall this season and 10-16 in league play after winning the final two games of their series in Fort Smith, Ark. last weekend.
Cameron has a combined batting average of .267 with 71 extra-base hits (22 home runs) and 5.9 runs scored per outing. The big bat of Jordan Harrison-Dudley leads the way with a .330 average, a .700 slugging percentage, 22 runs scored, eight homers, and 36 RBI. Beau Williams (.320) and Jayce Clem (.303) both have 21 runs scored and 16 RBI this season.
The trio of Tyler Cornett, Drew Henderson and Clayton McClenan have been leading the Aggie pitching staff recently. Cornett leads the team with 36 K’s and has a 3.20 ERA in 25.1 innings. Henderson has limited batters to a .177 average in 26 innings. McClenan threw a 9-inning shutout with five strikeouts to secure the split against UAFS last Sunday and struck out 10 batters two weeks ago at UT Permian Basin.
Cameron’s 4-game series against OC begins on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. with a single 9-inning game at McCord Field. The set continues with a pair of 7-inning contests starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The final of the weekend is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday with all four games being broadcasted on the Lone Star Conference Digital Network.