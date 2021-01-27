Cameron’s volleyball openers at Arkansas-Fort Smith scheduled for this week have been postponed due to COVID-19 precautions.
The two programs, who were supposed to meet Tuesday and tonight, are working on makeup dates for the matches, but nothing has been decided on at the moment.
Cameron’s next scheduled games, which will now be the 2021 spring openers, are set for Feb. 2-3 at Oklahoma Christian.
This comes after Cameron’s men’s basketball team saw its game at Fort Smith canceled over the weekend.
Aggies picked to finish 8th in LSC poll
RICHARDSON, Texas – The Cameron softball team enters the 2021 season picked to finish eighth in the very tough Lone Star Conference as the league released the softball preseason poll on Thursday.
The Aggies, in their second year under head coach Kayla Adams, are coming off a shortened season where they went 16-11 overall and 4-4 in LSC contests. Due to the nature of last season, Cameron has the benefit of returning their four all-conference seniors, Brenna Busby, Callie Christensen, Kaylyn Smith, and Bethany Hines, as well as 2019 All-American Khmari Edwards and standout pitcher/first baseman Breley Webb.