Cameron’s baseball team split Saturday’s doubleheader with the Tarleton Texans, responding from a big Game 1 loss with an 10-4 victory in Game 2 as Jayce Clem proves huge in game two and continues his impressive redshirt-freshman campaign.
After an impressive start to the series that saw the Aggies defeat the soon-to-be Division I foes 13-6, TSU responded with a 22-4 game one win.To open the doubleheader the Aggies turned to senior Brody Curry, who would only last two innings after seeing 11 runs cross the plate with just eight earned. Curry was able to earn a pair of strikeouts before his departure. Alex Ward was the best of the five Aggie hurlers, as the Lawton native went 2.1 innings while only allowing one run with one strikeout.
Offensively, Clem plated the Aggies’ first run of the day with an RBI single which was quickly followed up by a Nate Pecota three-run homer over the left center-field wall. After three hits on Friday, Beau Williams again had a solid game at the plate collecting two hits.
In game two, first year Skipper Kyle Williams called on Clem to take on the tough Texans lineup. The Big Pasture product turned into Williams’ Swiss army knife, getting it done on the hill and at the plate. Clem tossed five innings of one-run ball, which was unearned, and finished with an impressive eight punchouts. One of his K’s sat down Tarleton first baseman Blake Burns for the first time on Saturday; Burns was 5-for-5 on the day before Clem sat him down on a 3-2 count.
At the plate, Clem came through with an RBI single in the second inning that was just the start for the Aggies big outing at the plate.
Dillon Turney lined a single into left field to plate a pair of Aggies in the second, as Izrael Trevino followed that up with a sharply hit single to left that scored two more Aggies.
The second inning run parade could not be stopped as the Black and Gold earned two bases-loaded walks, as well as the aforementioned Clem RBI single that saw CU up 7-0 to end the frame.
Trevino came back up in the bottom of the third to send a long home run over the left-field wall which was music to Aggie fans’ ears.
CU called on Carter Bourg out of the bullpen in the sixth inning who got himself into a jam and eventually allowed three runs, laboring 24 pitches before he could record the second out of the frame. Bourg limited the damage to just the trio of runs. The Aggie offense picked up two more insurance runs, allowing the Black and Gold to head into the seventh and final frame with a 10-4 lead.
Williams asked Travis Walters to close the game out, and the junior responded with a clean inning to slam the door and preserve the win over the Texans, giving them a 2-1 series lead.
Cameron will look to earn its second series win of the season today, as the two teams close out the weekend with a single nine-inning contest set to begin at 1 p.m. at McCord Field.