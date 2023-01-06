Cameron teams fall inn home twinbill The Constitution Staff Goodsptsed Jan 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cameron took a pair of losses Thursday in Lone Star Conference action against Eastern New Mexico.The CU women shot just 23 percent in dropping a 55-42 loss in the opener. CU only had a 14-point high quarter as the buckets they normally hit would not fall last night.Cameron men gave the visitors a good fight but fell down then stretch, 78-70. The CU men forced five ties and there were seven lead changes before ENMU took charge at the end. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cameron Cu Sport Visitor Inn Stretch Fight Pair Goodsptsed Follow Goodsptsed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists