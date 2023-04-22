Cameron University used the same simple formula it had been using all season to garner a pair of Lone Star Conference victories over Angelo State to clinch a top-5 seed for the conference softball tournament next month.
The Aggies once again got steady pitching from Robyn Bales and Jocelyn Bright, the defense made some great plays in the field and the offense got just enough runs to earn wins of 4-1 and 5-2 to climb to 24-14 in LSC action and 28-18 overall.
The teams meet at 1 p.m. for the final game and for six Aggies it will be Senior Day with festivities to be held before the game.
With Saturday’s sweep, the Aggies retain a good hold of the No. 5 seed for the tournament. UT-Tyler is No. 1 at 32-2 and West Texas is 34-5 and will get the second bye for the tournament.
Lubbock Christian is third at 26-13 and Oklahoma Christian is fourth at 24-13, just ahead of the Aggies. If Cameron can find a way to beat the Rambelles today there is a chance that the Aggies could prevent ASU from making the tournament.
After today’s game against ACU the Aggies only have a three-game series next weekend against West Texas in Canyon.
“We are glad to get these wins today because with Senior Day, that’s something that sometimes puts some added pressure on the seniors but this bunch has handled things well all season,” head coach Emma Johansen said.
Bales worked the first game, going the distance and allowing three hits and one earned run. The Elk City senior walked just one and fanned four.
“I was throwing a lot of curves and rise balls,” Bales said after improving her record to 11-7. “They were swinging at a lot of those rise balls and hitting them in the air and our defense did a great job chasing them down and making plays.”
Bales was pitching so well there was little being said between her and the coach.
“Coach usually just asks me what’s working and how we need to pitch certain batters,” Bales said. “She has a great deal of confidence in us and she gives us a chance to offer input during the game.”
Bright went the distance in the second game, allowing four hits and two earned runs. She walked two and fanned five to raise her record to 7-1.
Bales saw her offense get a pair of runs in the first inning when Kaiden Borden ripped a homer to right-center. Mikayla Richmond drove in two runs on a ball that hit near the pitcher and trickled toward shortstop allowing both runs to score.
In the second game Josie Swafford singled up the middle to drive in two runs in the first and the Aggies didn’t score again until the fifth when Kylie French hit a solo homer, Taylor Rowley drove in a run with an infield hit and Maci McMurtrey smacked a double to left that brought home the final run.
Swafford is expected to get the start in the circle for today’s series finale and the southpaw has been strong in recent outings and the Aggies are focused on not just settling for winning the series; they want to sweep it.