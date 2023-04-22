Cameron University used the same simple formula it had been using all season to garner a pair of Lone Star Conference victories over Angelo State to clinch a top-5 seed for the conference softball tournament next month.

The Aggies once again got steady pitching from Robyn Bales and Jocelyn Bright, the defense made some great plays in the field and the offense got just enough runs to earn wins of 4-1 and 5-2 to climb to 24-14 in LSC action and 28-18 overall.

