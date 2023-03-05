DENTON, Texas – Cameron’s softball team earned a 2-0 victory in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday against Texas Woman’s but the hosts took a 4-3 victory in the second game.
The Aggies fall to 10-8 overall and 7-5 in the Lone Star Conference. The Aggies will travel to Edmond Thursday to play Oklahoma Christian in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.
Kaiden Boren went 3-for-4 with a double, Ashlynn Bruce was 3-for-3 with a double, Karis Clark was 1-for-4 with an RBI, and Kyndel McDaniel had a 1-for-3 outing with a run and a double. Khmari Edwards recorded an RBI and a walk, while Kylie French scored a run.
Robyn Bales got the start in the circle, pitching a complete game, three-hitter with eight strikeouts to improve to 4-2 on the season.
In the first, Clark singled back up the middle to drive in French, giving CU a 1-0 lead.
McDaniel scored off a sacrifice fly by Edwards in the second to make it 2-0.
Bales and the Cameron defense took over the rest of the way, only allowing two runners to advance to second base in the game and no Pioneers touching third.
Jocelyn Bright started in game two, throwing 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four. Robyn Bales came in to pitch the final 1.2+ innings, giving up an unearned run on a hit with a strikeout.
Both teams would score in the fourth, as the Black-and-Gold scored two runs on a dropped by ball, allowing Boren and Clark to cross the plate.
TWU responded with a run in the bottom of the inning to make it 2-1 CU.
McDaniel launched a solo home run to left-center to make it 3-1 in the sixth.
The Pioneers answered in the bottom of the inning with two runs to tie it at 3-3. The game went into extras, with TWU winning in the bottom of the eighth.