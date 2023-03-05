DENTON, Texas – Cameron’s softball team earned a 2-0 victory in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday against Texas Woman’s but the hosts took a 4-3 victory in the second game.

The Aggies fall to 10-8 overall and 7-5 in the Lone Star Conference. The Aggies will travel to Edmond Thursday to play Oklahoma Christian in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.

