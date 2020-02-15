WICHITA FALLS, Texas – Brenna Busby broke Cameron’s career record for home runs top spark the Aggies to a 6-2 victory over Nebraska-Kearney and extend their winning streak to six games heading into the final game of the Wichita Falls Classic today.
The Aggies climbed to 8-5 entering today’s final game against Regis University at 11 a.m. Thus far the Aggies have outscored their opponents 25-3 in three games and they are doing their damage throughout the lineup.
Here is a look at the weekend games:
CU 6, Neb.-Kearney 2
Cameron wasted no time getting off to a hot start against the Lopers as leadoff slugger Brenna Busby clubbed a home run to start the contest. That home run was her 46th career home run, which gave her the program lead for most home runs in a career. Her day wasn’t done there, she slapped another solo shot in the top of the sixth inning to give her 47 career homers and put this contest away.
Kylie French drove in a run on a single in the second and Janessa Larman added another on a fielder’s choice. French added another RBI single in the fifth to give her team a 4-1 advantage.
B. Busby answered the Lopers’ second run with her second bomb of the game in the sixth and a Mikayla Oaks sacrifice flyball later in the frame gave CU their 6-2 advantage.
The Aggie bats were anything but silent today, coming around to score six times on seven hits; they stranded nine runners on the base paths.
Along with B. Busby, Kylie French earned a pair of RBI’s in the win, going 2-4 and coming around to score once. Breley Webb was the third Aggie to turn in a multi-hit game (2-4), but the offense left her stranded each time.
In the circle, Bethany Hines tossed five innings, punching out five hitters while giving up just a pair of runs. Hines is now 5-4 on the year with 50 strikeouts and a 3.78 ERA.
CU 10, SW Okla. 0
5 Innings
The Aggies had to wait over an hour past their originally scheduled start time before kicking off the MSU Invitational Friday with a matchup against Southwestern Oklahoma State. That did not seem to be a problem for the red-hot Aggies as they cruised to a 10-0 run-rule victory.
Cameron was not satisfied with just the one run in the first. Back-to-back wild pitches brought home Edwards for the second run of the inning, forcing the Bulldogs to swap out their starting battery. CU’s middle of the order drew three straight walks to load the bases, which set the table for three straight RBI singles by Kylie French, Janessa Larman, and Maci McMurtrey to give Cameron a 5-0 lead.
In the third, the Aggies added three more runs to their lead, as Breley Webb drew a bases loaded walk that brought home Kaylyn Smith and then Callie Busby scored both her sister and Edwards on a two RBI single through the left side.
Edwards came up big again in the bottom of the fourth, as the 2019 All-American drove in French and Smith on a single up the middle to put her team up by 10 runs heading into the top of the fifth, needing just three outs to secure their fourth straight win.
That was not a problem for CU’s senior hurler Bethany Hines on Friday night as the Washington native allowed just four runners to reach base in her five innings of work.
CU 9, NW Okla. 1
6 innings
The Aggies kept it rolling in game two of the day against Northwestern, scoring nine more runs for another run-rule victory.
Cameron once again struck early in Friday’s night-cap. Busby was hit by another pitch to leadoff the inning and then came in to score on a sacrifice fly by freshman Mikayla Oaks. French the brought home Edwards, who reached on an error earlier in the frame, on a RBI single to give her team an early 2-0 advantage.
In the second, CU doubled its first inning scoring output, striking for four runs on a pair of hits and one Ranger error. With two outs already in the frame, B. Busby double to put runners on second and third.
Edwards walked to load the bases for C. Busby, who delivered a clutch two RBI single, scoring both Smith and her sister. Cameron’s third and fourth runs of the inning scored as Oaks reached on a fielding error by the NWOSU shortstop, giving CU a 6-0 lead.