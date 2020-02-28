CANYON, Texas – Cameron’s basketball teams made the drive here Friday for the most important games of the season, the finale for both that will determine if, or when, the teams will play in the Lone Star Conference Tournament.
Today’s foe is West Texas and both teams are tough foes with the WT women third in the conference and the men are atop the standings. The women’s game starts at 2 p.m., with the men to follow.
The importance can be measured in different levels for the two programs. The women are already in the field for the conference tournament, but Emma Andrews’ team could actually host a first-round playoff game if one of two things happen. Here’s how the format is scheduled, the first four teams will advance to the conference tournament while the 4th through 8th teams will host a first-round game on campus as there will be 12 teams making the field.
“We can host if we beat WT or if St. Mary’s beats St. Edward’s,” Andrews said via phone interview Friday from Canyon. “We’d love to host a playoff game but we know it will be tough to beat WT at their place.”
The positive news is that St. Mary’s beat St. Edward’s, 75-50, in their earlier meeting but as Andrews said, “anything can happen in this league.”
For the Cameron men there is no choice, to get in the field Andrew Brown’s club must beat WT today and that will take a Herculean effort. The Buffs have beaten Cameron in the last seven meetings, including a loss last season. Theyn haven’t played this year with the expansion of the league and divisional play being added.
Thursday night the CU men had a chance to help their own cause and even though Jordan Lewis dropped a team-high 16 points, it wasn’t enough as a second half surge by Eastern New Mexico led to a 92-71 win.
The Aggies entered Thursday night’s contest needing a win to all but secure themselves a spot in the Lone Star Conference Tournament, while the Greyhounds were looking to play their way into one of the final playoff spots.
Cameron came out firing early in the first half, going on a 7-0 run in the first three minutes of action. Eastern New Mexico came right back and by the 12-minute media timeout led by seven, 24-17. The two teams traded blows throughout the first 20 minutes of action, and CU led by five, 41-36, with 3:15 on the clock. Like prior in the half, the Greyhounds came right back and a four-point play by Devin Pullum gave his team a 46-45 lead at the break.
Both teams shot well in the first half, with the Aggies shooting 50 percent from the field, going 4-9 from three and ENMU shooting 51.5 percent from the floor with six made triples on 20 attempts. Cameron controlled the battle on the glass in the first half, 20-16, and both teams missed four free throw attempts in the frame.
Lewis and Kendall Scott each had eight points at the break for CU, Lewis had a pair of triples made. Schreiner chipped in seven in the first 20 minutes of action, while Tyler Williams was halfway to a triple-double with five points, four rebounds, and four assists at the break.
Out of the break, the Aggies went back on top 50-46 thanks to a layup from Darius Green and a three-pointer from Lewis. After battling back and forth for the next few minutes, the Greyhounds took over, using an 11-0 run to take a 10-point lead with 14:25 to play. The home team’s hot shooting in the second half allowed them to build up their lead as they coasted to the 21-point victory.
Cameron ended the night shooting just under 40 percent from the floor after their 29 percent shooting second half. They were just 5-22 from three and 16-24 from the foul line. CU was able to win the rebounding battle by three boards, 38-35, but turned it over three more times than their opponent.
Lewis’ 16 points came on 6-8 shooting from the field and 3-5 shooting from three. His performance against ENMU was his third straight in double-figures and with three or more made triples. Scott and Nicholas each added nine points for CU, while Schreiner and Williams combined for 14 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists for the Black and Gold.
Eastern New Mexico matched their season-high for shooting percentage, making 30 field goals at a 53.6 percent clip. They also went 13-31 from three and 19-27 from the charity stripe. Jose Serrano led the way with 20 points.