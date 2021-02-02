OKLAHOMA CITY – The Cameron University fell in three sets (25-15, 25-21, 25-12) to Oklahoma Christian in their 2021 spring season opener on Tuesday night.
The Aggie netters were thrown into the fire on Tuesday night, as their previously scheduled openers against UAFS were postponed last week, facing a team that had already played three matches to open up the spring season.
In set one, the Black and Gold struggled shaking off the rust, falling behind 19-9 after giving up a trio of runs of three or more points to the Eagles. CU notched seven kills in the opening set, but OC was able to tally 11 kills and four service aces to come away with a 25-15 win.
Cameron found themselves behind the eight-ball once again in the second, trailing by seven multiples times early on. However, this time they were able to chip away at the lead and a kill by Alanni Carter got them to within one, 20-19. OC was able to put together a pair of runs down the stretch to earn the 25-21 set win and take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Set three started and before CU could catch their breath, OC owned a 9-0 lead to start the frame. Another 9-0 run by the Eagles put them on top 19-2 and that would be enough of a lead to coast to a 25-12 win to earn the sweep over their opponents from Lawton.
The Aggies finished the match with 18 kills but had 19 errors for a negative attack percentage. CU recorded just two service aces, compared to OC’s 12, while also losing the battle at the net 7.0 total blocks to 9.0.
Carter had a solid first game donning the Aggie uniform, recording almost have of CU’s kills (eight), to go along with 10 digs and three blocks, good for 9.5 points.
Caitlyn Henderson had 5.5 points with four blocks and a trio of kills, while both Katie Roberson and Desiree Marmolejo had nine digs out of the setter position and Sam Friedl led the team with 11 digs.
The Aggies get another crack at their first win of the season on Wednesday when the two teams meet back in the Eagles Nest in OKC for another match beginning at 6 p.m.