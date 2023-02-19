Kingsville, Texas – Cameron’s women’s basketball team saw its winning streak snapped on Saturday with a 67-41 loss at the hands of Texas A&M-Kingsville inside the Steinke Center.
Even with the loss, the Aggies are still fighting for one of the final two spots in the Lone Star Conference Tournament heading into the last week of the season, as Eastern New Mexico, St. Edward’s, also fell Saturday. CU drops to 12-14 overall, 10-11 in LSC play, and 6-7 in the Western Division.
The Black-and-Gold end their season on Thursday evening in Wichita Falls, against rival Midwestern State, with the start slated for 5:30 pm.
The Aggies were held to 22.6 percent shooting from the field, only making 14 shots on the afternoon and 20.7 percent from three-point range while making 7-of-9 free throws. Kingsville knocked down 43.6 percent of shots and 33.3 percent of long-range and was 12-for-23 shots at the charity stripe.
It was a slow start for both teams opening the game, as Cameron would hold a 6-4 lead midway through the first quarter. The Javelinas would make three three-pointers straight to go on a 17-4 run to close the frame, building a 21-10 lead after one.
Allensworth and Gillespie hit two early threes to cut the deficit to 24-16 but CU finished the first half shooting 1-for-13, falling behind TAMUK 38-18 at the half and with the shots not falling any chance at a comeback fell silent.
CU softball sweeps UTPB
Cameron’s softball team stretched out its win streak to five games after run-ruling UT Permian Basin twice on Friday at the McMahon Field, 14-2 in the series opener before taking the second game, 8-0.
Robyn Bales continues to shine early this season, pitching four innings, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out five. Jocelyn Bright pitched the fifth inning without giving up a hit.
Khmari Edwards went 2-for-2 with two runs, a double, a stolen base, and a walk, Taylor Rowley was 2-for-3 with four RBI, two runs, a home run, and a stolen base, and Joise Swafford had a 2-for-2 game with three RBI, three runs, two doubles, a stolen base, and a walk.
Ashlynn Bruce went 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs, an RBI, a home run, and a stolen base, Kylie French was 1-for-2 with two runs, an RBI, a walk, and a stolen base, and Kaiden Boren went 1-for-3 with two runs, and a walk. Karis Clark had a 1-for-3 game with an RBI, and Maci McMurtrey was 1-for-2 with a run, an RBI, a walk, and a stolen base.
The Aggies scored three runs in the first when Rowley launched a three-run home run down the line in left, scoring Bruce and Swafford.
In the third, Swafford doubled home French and Boren, then Clack singled back through the box to knock in Edwards and Swafford to extend the CU lead to 7-0.
Swafford started in the circle in game two, throwing six innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts. At the plate, she would earn a walk and steal a base.
Aggies fall in Laredo
LAREDO, Texas – Cameron’s baseball team dropped the series opener 10-6 on Friday afternoon to Texas A&M International in Laredo, Texas.
The Aggies recorded 13 hits in the game, with four players recording a multi-hit game, led by Beau Williams, who went 3-for-4 with three RBI, two runs, a home run, and a walk. Jayce Clem would also go 3-for-4 with a run, a double, and a walk. Spencer Simpson was 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI, while Hunter Smith had a 2-for-5 outing.
Lance Barnett, Will Bradley, and Kody Bigford would have the other three hits for CU. Bradley would drive in two, while Bigford and Trent Mallonee would score a run.