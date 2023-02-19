Kingsville, Texas – Cameron’s women’s basketball team saw its winning streak snapped on Saturday with a 67-41 loss at the hands of Texas A&M-Kingsville inside the Steinke Center.

Even with the loss, the Aggies are still fighting for one of the final two spots in the Lone Star Conference Tournament heading into the last week of the season, as Eastern New Mexico, St. Edward’s, also fell Saturday. CU drops to 12-14 overall, 10-11 in LSC play, and 6-7 in the Western Division.

