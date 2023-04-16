Aggie baseball wins series opener
Cameron slugged out 16 hits leading them to a 10-7 win over Arkansas Fort Smith in the series opener on Friday evening at McCord Field.
Saturday the visitors took a 10-2 victory in the opener, however, the Aggies came back for a 7-2 victory in the late game to take the series victory.
In the late game CU shortstop Trent Mallonee had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two others from his leadoff spot.
Hunter Smith batted second and added two hits and drove in a run and Beau Williams drove in a pair of runs.
On the mound CU’s Clayton McClenan went all seven innings, scattering eight hits and giving up just one earned run. He walked just one and had 12 strikeouts.
In Friday’s game Drew Henderson took the mound with the game tied 7-7 in the top of the fifth inning. From that point on, UAFS did not add to their score. He only allowed two Lions to reach base, and only one got into scoring position. Henderson’s final stat line ended up at five innings pitched, no runs, on a hit and a walk, while striking out nine. Jayce Clem started only recording an out, surrendering three runs, two earned on two hits. Weston Max threw 2.2 innings, giving up four runs, three earned, on a hit and five walks and striking out one.
Clem went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run, and an RBI, Trent Mallonee was 3-of-5 with two RBI, a run, a double, and a stolen base, and Hunter Smith had a 3-for-5 outing with two runs and an RBI.
Fort Smith took advantage of a couple of miscues by the Aggies in the first to take a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning, Smith singled into the corner in right to drive in Mallonee to make it 3-1.
Mallonee tied the game at 3-3 with a two-run single back up the middle that scored Bradley and Spencer Simpson.
The Lions took a 4-3 lead after a wild pitch in the top of the third, and in the bottom half, CU took a 6-4 lead after Hershberger hit a two-run home run just inside the foul pole in left, and Aberouette scored on a passed ball.
Arkansas Fort Smith scored three runs to take a 7-6 lead in the fourth.
Clem doubled to right-center to drive in Smith, tying the game at 7-7 after four innings.
In the sixth, Williams blasted a two-run home run to left-center to score Smith, and Clem crossed the plate on a groundout by Aberouette to close out the scoring to finish the game at 10-7.
The two teams close the series today at 1 p.m. at McCord Field.
The Aggies won’t play again until Friday when they head to Edmond for a series with Oklahoma Christian.
Bright Named LSC Pitcher of the Week
RICHARDSON, Texas – On Tuesday, Cameron’s right-handed pitcher, Jocelyn Bright, was named the Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Week.
Bright, a junior from Burkburnett, Texas, led the Aggies in a 1-0 win over Texas A&M International, striking out seven Dustdevils and allowing three hits over seven innings.
She moves to 5-1 on the season, winning her last four starts.
Bright is the first pitcher to earn the LSC award since Turner Whorton was honored in week three of the 2020 season.