Cameron could not hold off the surging Ratters of St. Mary’s as they fell in the season finale 8-7 at McCord Field on Sunday afternoon.
The Aggies turned to Jacob Acheson to start the season’s final game on Sunday. He hurled two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Rattlers struck for a run in the top of the third before the Black-and-Gold offense got it right back in the bottom half. Acheson responded nicely, though, posting two straight zeros, leaving the game after the fifth inning, boosted by the two-run cushion the Aggie lineup gave him in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Matthew Scott took over to start the top of the sixth inning, where he allowed three straight singles and eventually saw the Rattlers turn in three runs in the frame.
Carter Bourg was handed the ball in the seventh inning, with CU needing to close out the final three frames of their season. Bourg tossed a zero in the top of the seventh, keeping CU within striking distance and was rewarded by the CU bats. Cameron took the lead in the bottom half of the seventh frame, 5-4.
In the top of the eighth inning off Bourg, the Rattlers stuck for a run to retaliate for a three-run outburst from the Aggie offense in the previous half inning. Bourg limited the damage to just one, and CU entered the final inning with a one-run lead.
Bourg ran into trouble in the ninth inning, recording an out but loaded the bases in a one-run game. With the score 6-5 and the bases juiced, Kyle Williams turned to Evan Nichols to try to secure the save and the win for the Black-and-Gold. Nichols allowed a single to right that scored three Rattlers and gave STMU a commanding 8-6 lead.
The Aggie offense was jolted by a Beau Williams single in the bottom of the third to plate Trent Mallonee. That set the table for a two-run bottom of the fourth inning, highlighted by Jayce Clem darting home on a wild pitch and a Riley Hines sac-fly to score Durst.
Mallonee and Smith finished with two hits, while Ryan Allen, Bigford, Clem, Durst, Hines and Williams all collected hits.
The Aggies finish the regular season with a 13-37 record, 13-35 in conference play, and 5-19 at McCord Field.