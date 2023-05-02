Cameron could not hold off the surging Ratters of St. Mary’s as they fell in the season finale 8-7 at McCord Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Aggies turned to Jacob Acheson to start the season’s final game on Sunday. He hurled two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Rattlers struck for a run in the top of the third before the Black-and-Gold offense got it right back in the bottom half. Acheson responded nicely, though, posting two straight zeros, leaving the game after the fifth inning, boosted by the two-run cushion the Aggie lineup gave him in the bottom of the fourth inning.

