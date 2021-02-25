Voters in the Cement and Verden public school districts will go to the polls March 2 to decide bond issue proposals for school-related improvements.
Voters in the Cement Public School District will cast ballots on two propositions. Proposition one, for $245,000, will provide funding to construct, equip, repair and remodel school buildings; acquire school furniture, fixtures and equipment; and acquire and improve school sites. Proposition two, for $55,000, will provide funds to buy transportation equipment.
In Verden Public Schools District, voters will decide a $250,000 bond issue to buy transportation equipment.
Caddo County Election Board Secretary Joy Ferrell said early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday at the Caddo County Election Board Office, 110 SW 2nd Street, Anadarko. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
Ferrell said residents may look up their polling places, verify their registration information or view a sample ballot through the Online Voter Tool on the Oklahoma State Election Board website: www.elections.ok.gov. Sample ballots also are available at the Caddo County Election Board Office.