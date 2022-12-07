It was bittersweet for Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, commanding general, United States Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, as he used some of the Fires Fifty truisms to express his sadness at saying goodbye to his battle buddy.

Kamper hosted a Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley, former command sergeant major, United States Army Fires Center of Excellence, to bid Burnley and his wife Victoria, farewell Dec. 5, 2022, on the Old Post Quadrangle.