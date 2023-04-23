Commercial projects helped boost the value of Lawton building permits to more than $8.8 million in March.
The city issued two new home permits: a single-family home valued at $300,000 and a duplex valued at $235,399.
Commercial permits totaled $7.3 million, with the bulk of the value in three projects.
The largest was a $2.172 million permit for a new agricultural mechanics shop at the Life Ready Center, formerly Tomlinson Middle School at 702 NW Homestead Drive.
The city also issued a $2 million permit to construct a 17,591-square-foot building for Caliber Collision Center at 7280 NW Sun Blvd. west of the Toyota dealership.
The other multi-million-dollar permit, valued at $1.5 million, was for a 17,012-square-foot project for U-Haul for storage at the former Kmart at 1046 NW 38th.
Other large commercial permits included:
•A $285,00 remodeling permit to remodel space at 111 SW C for the state Department of Human Services;
•A $260,000 remodeling permit for a Bath & Body Works in the Lawton Marketplace, 2004 NW 82nd;
•A $200,291 permit for roofing at the Walgreens at 6701 Cache Road;
•A $200,000 permit to remodel space in the Kohl’s store for a Sephora shop for cosmetics, fragrances, and hair and skin care;
•A $188,990 permit for remodeling at Lawton Town Center, Northwest 2nd Street and Gore Boulevard;
•An $80,000 permit for roofing for Brett Warn’s dental office and shops at 5103 Cache Road;
•A $60,000 permit to remodel the former Luigi’s restaurant for a new Mexican restaurant;
•A $60,000 remodeling permit for Dayspring Community Church, 8612 Cache Road;
•A $60,000 permit for 1,340 linear feet of fencing at Sheridan Mall, 30 N. Sheridan;
•A $56,025 permit to replace windows on apartments at 2111 NW Lindy;
•A $26,584 permit for a fire alarm at the Heart & Vascular Center, 3106 NW Arlington; and
•A $30,000 permit for a shaved ice drive-through at what was previously a water vending store at 1324 N. Sheridan.
