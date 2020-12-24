Should the herculean task to organize, mass, move, and commercially transport nearly 3,200 basic combat trainees, their duffels, and other gear by a fleet of some 60 buses — all within a 12-hour window and all the while maintaining 100 percent accountability — fall to you, 434th Field Artillery Brigade has the expertise you seek.
As does the 428th Field Artillery Brigade which has an advanced individual training (AIT) and other student population in excess of 3,000.
The vast majority of those Soldiers — trainees and students alike – departed Fort Sill Dec. 17 and 18, at the onset of the post’s annual period of Holiday Block Leave (HBL), which is also sometimes referred to as Exodus.
The two-day fleets of commercial buses had four airport destinations: Dallas/Fort Worth International, Dallas Love Field, Will Rogers World (in Oklahoma City), and Lawton-Fort Sill Regional.
“Spending time with family is a great thing,” said Col. Cornelius Morgan, 428th FA brigade commander.
Morgan was mirroring the obvious delight which emanated from all the 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery AIT students who exchanged elbow bumps with him, in their final-second preparation for boarding buses outside Burleson Hall Dec. 17.
“I’m happy that these folks get to recharge and reset for a couple of weeks,” Morgan said.
Lt. Col Nick Kauffeld, 1-78 FA commander, noted that the final HBL destinations for the 11C indirect fire infantryman students in his battalion was pretty much everywhere.
“Every state and city you can imagine, as well as OCONUS (Outside the Continental United States) and our territories,” he said.
“We have about 18 Soldiers who chose not to (go on HBL or Exodus),” Kauffeld said. “We moved them into a single battery and have activities planned for them, such as engaging with the USO here on post, a trip to Dave and Buster’s in Oklahoma City, and the seasonal Adopt-a-Soldier program.”
During this, his second year of battalion command, Kauffeld’s HBL goal is to repeat the bottom-line result from last year. “We had 100 percent of our 1,100 Soldiers come back last year,” he said. “No AWOLs.”
The basic combat training (BCT) slice of HBL operations was executed the following day, December 18, out of 434th FA brigade’s Vessey Hall.
On site and staged inside Vessey Hall for their 14th consecutive year of providing Fort Sill Soldiers in training their needed transfers to airports, were Adventure Travel President Hossein Moini and crew.
“This is always a great project for us to get done,” Moini said. “For us, our work starts in mid- to late October and ends only when the last trainee returns safely to Fort Sill.”
USO Oklahoma, based at Fort Sill, had set up two different operations, one outside Vessey Hall for the drill sergeants, and a second inside for all departing Soldiers.
From their Mobile USO sprinter van, Programs Manager Jennifer Troxell and Mobile Specialist for the Central Region Bobby Woolbridge manned what they soon dubbed “the hospitality suite” for the brigade’s drill sergeants and other cadre.
“Thus the coffee,” laughed Troxell.
In addition to serving cups of freshly brewed hot coffee, the USO also offered the cadre complimentary energy drinks, bottled water, and such individually-packaged items as granola bars, fruit- and nut-based snacks, and pretzels.
Meanwhile, inside Vessey Hall, a contingent of brigade volunteers joined USO Oklahoma Executive Director Jennifer Kirby in offering each of the nearly 3,200 departing Soldiers a small bottled water and his or her choice of two of five available pre-packaged snack items.
Observing the multiple slices of the evening’s operations with keen eyes that missed not the slightest of detail were the 434th FA brigade command team of Col. Daniel Blackmon (who had appropriately capped off his army combat uniform with a camo-patterned Santa cap) and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Slater.
The departure of the brigade’s BCT trainees on HBL “and their receipt back is our biggest single operation all year long,” said Blackmon.
“As much as COVID-19 is a pain, in some ways, it’s made this operation easier in that we have to be direct in how we’re doing business,” the colonel remarked. “Our emphasis, at every turn, is on safety.”
In expressing this year’s Christmas wish, Blackmon said, “I have a healthy wife, healthy kiddoes. So I couldn’t ask for anything more, really, other than for everyone to go home, have a good time, and come back safely. That’d be a treat for me.”
Slater’s Christmas wish, expressed in true senior noncommissioned officer fashion, is: “I want all these Soldiers to come back COVID-free, and safe.”
Commandant of the Field Artillery School, Chief of the Field Artillery, and Deputy Commanding General of Fort Sill Brig. Gen. Phil Brooks visited both FA training brigades and observed their HBL departure operations.
Brooks’ first words were sincere, deep praise for both FA brigades’ noncommissioned officers and drill sergeants, those who “make this very complex operation of moving thousands of Soldiers to (four local and regional airports) look ‘old hat.’”
After acknowledging that “2020 has been tough for a lot of people,” Brooks, a self-proclaimed glass-half-full sort of leader, expressed as his Christmas wish “peace, joy, and hope going into the new year.”
And with that, another contingent of 55 BCT trainees hustled themselves and their gear out of Vessey Hall, into the darkness, toward their designated commercial bus, for transport to their airport of departure.