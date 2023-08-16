Cowboys 49ers Football

Kicker Brett Maher (19) before an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers last season when he played for the Dallas Cowboys.

 AP

Brett Maher hasn’t necessarily won the job just because he’s the last kicker standing at the Denver Broncos’ training camp.

Coach Sean Payton noted there’s more than a half-dozen kicking competitions playing out at training camps across the NFL this summer and those who don’t make the cut could very well get a call from the Broncos.