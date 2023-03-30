Bowman aspires to compete in Olympic games

Sgt. 1st Class Scott Bowman, trombonist with the 77th Army Band, practices his archery with a recurve bow at a shooting range across from Fort Sill’s majestic Medicine Bluff.

 Monica Wood/Fort Sill

During duty hours he plays a mean trombone but when the uniform comes off his aspirations include competing in the Olympic Recurve Archery.

Sgt. 1st Class Scott Bowman is a platoon sergeant with the 77th Army Band who started shooting archery as a recreational sport while in college working on his bachelor’s degree in 1995.