agate Bowling honor roll Jul 23, 2022

HONOR ROLL(zzzDenotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)Men's SerieszzzBob Carter 750Matt Ray 750Tyler Price 698zzzRobert Copeland 682zzzRichard Jacoby 655zzzPaul Zerbe 654zzzPhil Kilmartin 648zzzBruce Flack 638Men's GamezzzMark Hill 279zzzDavid Yett 278zzzBob Carter 268Mitch Hill 265Matt Ray 265Tyler Price 259zzzPaul Zerbe 259Connor Macdonald 251Chance Meredith 249Nathan Baggett 247zzzBruce Flack 247Shawn Thomas 245zzzPhil Kilmartin 244Andrew Petering 244zzzJohn Troutman 241zzzSteve Seymour 237zzzTony Faustner 236zzzKen Knoff 235zzzRobert Copeland 234zzzRichard Jacoby 226zzzTracy Price 226Marc Cotledge 225Women's SeriesAndrea Halstead 652zzzDee Gustafson 614Amanda Price 597zzzLil Johnson 591Amy Copeland 582zzzSue Avis 577zzzTeri Jester 557zzzSandra Minnick 542zzzPeggy Towne 537zzzBarbara Ward 514zzzMargit Augustine 512Women's GameAndrea Halstead 247zzzLil Johnson 228zzzDee Gustafson 222Amanda Price 212zzzSue Avis 211zzzJayme Wilkerson 208zzzPeggy Towne 205zzzMargit Augustine 204Amy Copeland 204Youth SeriesPayton Smith 544Aiden Nix 413Youth GameCaden Burk 253Mikey York 240Payton Smith 196Matthew Hazzard 174Aiden Nix 156zzzDexter Jackson 122zzzKnox Hill (b) 107No Tap SerieszzzRichard Jacoby 821zzzBill Cox 791zzzSam Bowman 765zzzJohn Troutman 734zzzLee Brown 724zzzKen Knoff 706zzzBob Carter 706zzzRoy Olson 694zzzErnie McAllister 691zzzMarvin Cox 688zzzJerry Hill 684zzzJP Nauman 683zzzNelda Cox 683zzzShirley Hanley 678zzzSue Avis 677zzzCarl Tucker 676zzzLuther Gary 672zzzGary Webster 665zzzDee Gustafson 664zzzBob Henderson 654zzzTom Rine 652zzzCleo Travis 649zzzMichael Sneed 643zzzRandy Travis 636zzzTeri Jester 628zzzJohn Roberts 620zzzDiane Frame 619zzzMel Tubbs 619No Tap GamezzzRichard Jacoby 300zzzSue Avis 278zzzErnie McAllister 278zzzJohn Troutman 277zzzGary Webster 276zzzSam Bowman 275zzzBill Cox 270zzzJerry Hill 266zzzTeri Jester 265zzzRandy Travis 265zzzRoy Olson 261zzzJP Nauman 256zzzMel Tubbs 256zzzNelda Cox 255zzzDamon Foster 253zzzLuther Gary 253zzzKen Knoff 253zzzLee Brown 251zzzTom Rine 248zzzCarl Tucker 246zzzBob Carter 245zzzJohn Roberts 245zzzMarvin Cox 244zzzDee Gustafson 244zzzShirley Hanley 244zzzMichael Sneed 238zzzBob Henderson 234zzzCle Cox 229zzzJackye King 227zzzRoy Johnson 226