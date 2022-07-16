(Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)

Men’s Series

Paul Zerbe 708

Bruce Flack 707

Jerry Biscaino 694

Richard Jacoby 682

Bob Carter 677

Dale Perry 674

Tyler Price 660

Mitch Hill 658

Robert Copeland 649

David Gass 639

Marshall Miller 630

Tracy Price 620

Steve Lindsay 606

Men’s Game

Chris Reser 278

Kellan Hill 268

Tony Faustner 266

Mark Hill 259

Bruce Flack 258

Troy Hardin 258

Jerry Biscaino 257

Richard Jacoby 257

Phil Kilmartin 257

Paul Zerbe 256

Matt Ray 253

Jimmy Bomboy Jr 249

Ben Laird 247

Mitch Hill 245

Dale Perry 245

David Yett 244

Bob Carter 243

James Bomboy Sr 241

Marshall Miller 239

Tracy Price 239

Tyler Price 238

Toby Franco 235

Robert Copeland 234

Nathaniel Jones 232

James Middleton 231

Roger Hanley 226

David Gass 225

Barry Morris 225

Women’s Series

Lisa Tipton-Gass 640

Zari Conway 564

Amy Copeland 551

Teri Jester 548

Renee’ Johnson 546

Andrea Halstead 532

Peggy Towne 526

Sue Avis 523

Sandra Minnick 520

Shirley Hanley 515

Sandy Olson 502

Women’s Game

Lisa Tipton-Gass 258

Andrea Halstead 256

DeAlani Fishbeck 248

Zari Conway 244

Carla Dewberry 236

Amy Copeland 232

Sue Avis 223

Teri Jester 219

Shirley Hanley 210

Sandy Olson 203

Youth Series

Billy Smith 420

Aiden Nix 405

Symphony Smith 352

Dexter Jackson 312

Youth Game

Aiden Nix 167

Symphony Smith 163

Billy Smith 156

Dexter Jackson 113

No Tap Series

Bob Carter 900

Marvin Cox 789

Roger Hanley 755

Don Ginter Jr 736

Ernie McAllister 729

Richard Jacoby 719

Gene Augustine 714

Gary Webster 712

Randy Standridge 709

Shirley Hanley 695

Sue Avis 681

Ken Knoff 672

Mike Peckinpaugh 672

Lil Johnson 668

Marshall Miller 667

Dee Gustafson 666

JP Nauman 664

Damon Foster 655

Randy Travis 654

Mel Tubbs 654

Michael Sneed 640

Jerry Hill 625

Peggy Towne 620

Margit Augustine 607

No Tap Game

Bob Carter 300

Don Ginter Jr 300

Ken Knoff 300

Sam Bowman 298

Gene Augustine 278

Randy Standridge 276

Marvin Cox 273

Dee Gustafson 273

Tom Rine 270

Roger Hanley 268

Richard Jacoby 266

Roy Olson 263

Randy Travis 256

Gary Webster 255

Ernie McAllister 254

Sue Avis 254

Mike Peckinpaugh 254

Marshall Miller 254

Shirley Hanley 252

John Roberts 247

Michael Sneed 245

JP Nauman 244

Mel Tubbs 243

Cleo Travis 243

Peggy Towne 238

Lil Johnson 233

Jerry Hill 233

Damon Foster 227