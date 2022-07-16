Bowling honor roll By Joey Goodman joey.goodman@swoknews.com Goodsptsed Jul 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (Denotes Adults 50+ and Youth under 12)Men’s SeriesPaul Zerbe 708Bruce Flack 707Jerry Biscaino 694Richard Jacoby 682Bob Carter 677Dale Perry 674Tyler Price 660Mitch Hill 658Robert Copeland 649David Gass 639Marshall Miller 630Tracy Price 620Steve Lindsay 606Men’s GameChris Reser 278Kellan Hill 268Tony Faustner 266Mark Hill 259Bruce Flack 258Troy Hardin 258Jerry Biscaino 257Richard Jacoby 257Phil Kilmartin 257Paul Zerbe 256Matt Ray 253Jimmy Bomboy Jr 249Ben Laird 247Mitch Hill 245Dale Perry 245David Yett 244Bob Carter 243James Bomboy Sr 241Marshall Miller 239Tracy Price 239Tyler Price 238Toby Franco 235Robert Copeland 234Nathaniel Jones 232James Middleton 231Roger Hanley 226David Gass 225Barry Morris 225Women’s SeriesLisa Tipton-Gass 640Zari Conway 564Amy Copeland 551Teri Jester 548Renee’ Johnson 546Andrea Halstead 532Peggy Towne 526Sue Avis 523Sandra Minnick 520Shirley Hanley 515Sandy Olson 502Women’s GameLisa Tipton-Gass 258Andrea Halstead 256DeAlani Fishbeck 248Zari Conway 244Carla Dewberry 236Amy Copeland 232Sue Avis 223Teri Jester 219Shirley Hanley 210Sandy Olson 203Youth SeriesBilly Smith 420Aiden Nix 405Symphony Smith 352Dexter Jackson 312Youth GameAiden Nix 167Symphony Smith 163Billy Smith 156Dexter Jackson 113No Tap SeriesBob Carter 900Marvin Cox 789Roger Hanley 755Don Ginter Jr 736Ernie McAllister 729Richard Jacoby 719Gene Augustine 714Gary Webster 712Randy Standridge 709Shirley Hanley 695Sue Avis 681Ken Knoff 672Mike Peckinpaugh 672Lil Johnson 668Marshall Miller 667Dee Gustafson 666JP Nauman 664Damon Foster 655Randy Travis 654Mel Tubbs 654Michael Sneed 640Jerry Hill 625Peggy Towne 620Margit Augustine 607No Tap GameBob Carter 300Don Ginter Jr 300Ken Knoff 300Sam Bowman 298Gene Augustine 278Randy Standridge 276Marvin Cox 273Dee Gustafson 273Tom Rine 270Roger Hanley 268Richard Jacoby 266Roy Olson 263Randy Travis 256Gary Webster 255Ernie McAllister 254Sue Avis 254Mike Peckinpaugh 254Marshall Miller 254Shirley Hanley 252John Roberts 247Michael Sneed 245JP Nauman 244Mel Tubbs 243Cleo Travis 243Peggy Towne 238Lil Johnson 233Jerry Hill 233Damon Foster 227 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Richard Jacoby Miller Bob Carter Shirley Hanley Jerry Biscaino Sue Avis Roger Hanley Goodsptsed Follow Goodsptsed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Online Poll How do you plan to beat the heat this week? You voted: Submerge yourself in the pool Hide in the house under the air conditioning Go to a cool place such as the mall or the library The heat doesn't bother me Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists