Bluebird fast facts By Joey Goodman joey.goodman@swoknews.com Goodsptsed Mar 2, 2023 · There are 3 species of bluebirds – eastern, western and mountain· We have primarily eastern bluebirds, but occasionally a mountain will show up· Bluebirds are monogamous, staying together throughout the breeding season· They may raise 2-3 broods of young per year· Both males and females help raise the young· 70% of all bluebirds die before their first birthday· A typical lifespan is only a few years· Bluebirds can spot a caterpillar or other insect from over 50 yards· Primarily insect eaters, they will eat fruit or seeds when insects are scarce· The female will lay 3-5 pale blue eggs· Eggs usually hatch in two weeks· Baby bluebirds can fly about a month after hatching