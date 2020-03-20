The blood supply in Oklahoma has decreased.
Due to about 200 blood drive cancellations at schools, potentially thousands of blood units have not been donated, according to Annamarie Bomar, recruiter at Lawton’s Oklahoma Blood Institute, 211 SW A.
“During this time of year, we rely on about 70 percent of our collection from these blood drives at schools,” Bomar said.
“CDC has found no evidence coronavirus spreads through blood or blood donations,” Bomar said. “In similar respiratory illnesses, there is no evidence of transmission through blood products.”
“Coronavirus is not a blood pathogen, so there is no reason to test for it (for blood donations or transfusions),” Bomar added.
Since a blood donation is not a social gathering, Lawton’s new restrictions of no more than 10 people at a gathering because of the coronavirus do not apply to the blood institute, according to Bridget Romero, administrative coordinator at Lawton’s Oklahoma Blood Institute. Their beds, however, are placed at least 6 feet apart. She said that 10 people are usually not in the building at one time anyway.
“When anyone comes into the building, we take their temperature. If it is over 100, that person is not allowed to stay. That applies to donors and who they bring with them — anyone entering the building,” Romero said.
The Lawton Community Blood Drive will be held from 12:30– 5:30 p.m. March 26 at Cache Road Square next to Party City. People at the blood drive will be kept 6 feet apart. The event has been approved by Mayor Stan Booker, according to Romero.
Temperatures will be checked at the blood drive as well, Romero said.
“We follow health guidelines for cleanliness,” Romero said. “We have a clean atmosphere here and at blood donation events.”
“Blood can’t wait. It is a perishable product that needs regular, constant donations to meet the needs of our community,” Bomar said. “We’re urging healthy adults to come in and donate.”
“The need for blood never stops. There are people whose life depends on blood donations,” Romero said.