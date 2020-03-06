Fishermen have always been a superstitious lot, and a closed lipped groups as well. Not many will divulge their secret honey hole, filled with lurker bass.
I got the chance to chat with Clayton Porter, Southwest Regional Biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, and the great thing is – he wants people to know where the fish live and where they are biting!
Porter gives us some insight to the world of fisheries biology, and where anglers should spend their time and effort to find bass. The last two years has provided some much needed rain and kept our lakes relatively full. Full lakes are much easier to manage than those that go up and down like a merry-go-round.
In this area Lakes Altus-Lugert, Lawtonka, and Doc Hollis top Porter’s list this year. Lawtonka has been the most stable bass lake the last 10-years. It has clean water, good structure and has not been 45-feet below normal, like some of our waters. Hopefully some of the other area waters will peak on this year’s survey data.
I asked Porter to give anglers some top picks where they could try their luck. I had him pick the best bass lakes for big bass, big numbers of bass, lakes with potential records, and some sleeper spots that anglers may try this year.
Altus-Lugert – This Southwest Oklahoma lake is coming off of the drought period and seeing a good rebound in numbers for not only walleye we saw an absolute explosion for largemouth and smallmouth bass, said Porter. While sampling we found excellent numbers of bass and bigger bass in size, with the average almost 4.6-pounds.
“Lugert was very productive last year for smallmouth,” said Porter. “We had several anglers catch fish over 5 lbs and one that topped out at 6.2-pounds.”
Altus-Lugert is an impoundment of the North Fork of the Red River and is located in the science Quartz Mountains about 17 miles north of Altus. While drought and a toxic golden algae bloom hit this reservoir hard, essentially wiping out the fish population, the rebound is amazing.
The lake is currently 10-feet below the conservation pool, but spring rains should help fill that deficit. Because it is an irrigation lake for farmers, the levels of this lake tend to drop throughout the summer. The current state record hybrid striped bass was caught at Lugert back in 1997 by Paul Hollister.
Lawtonka — It’s no surprise that Lawtonka would be near the top of the list.
“We have been seeing good largemouth and smallmouth bass at Lawtonka over the past few years. We consistently sample largemouth over the seven pound mark at Lawtonka.”
The other thing about Lawtonka is that is has a very good smallmouth population. This winter anglers caught a 6-pound smallie, and a 8-pound largemouth! Samples show a good jump in the smallmouth numbers and a good amount of fish in the 2-3 pound range.
While not as many fish show up in surveys at Lawtonka as they do from Lugert, the potential for a “trophy” bass is greater at Lawtonka.
“It is by far the trophy lake for the region,” said Porter.
Lake Lawtonka is a 2,400 acer impoundment of Medicine Creek nestled in the Wichita Mountains just north of Lawton. While its primary function is a water source for Lawton, Lawtonka has some of the best fishing and boating opportunities in the area. Both state and city permits are required to fish at Lawtonka.
Just a spinnerbait cast from Lawtonka is another top spot for fishing, Elmer Thomas. This beautiful little lake that straddles the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and Ft. Sill always has some great fishing. Porter would not be surprised if someone weighs in a 10-plus pounder this year from Elmer Thomas.
Doc Hollis – This “wild west” lake is a unique fishery in itself. Being located on Sandy Sanders WMA near Granite it is worth the drive to fish. This lake does not allow water craft so it is bank angling only so the pressure is somewhat lower.
Surveys show that we do have good bass in this lake along with various habitat and access almost entirely around the lake. Along with it being a great bass and sunfish fishery the scenic drive and New Mexico feel of the landscape is worth it.
A new fishing access trail was completed at Doc Hollis that should make for much easier access to the majority of the lake.
While at Sandy Sanders, don’t forget that there are several other ponds on the area that offer good fishing.
Jap Beaver – Jap Beaver is a 65-acre lake located in Jefferson County, four miles northwest of Waurika. The lake does have a boat ramp and was opened by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife in 1955.
While Jap Beaver would be on this year’s list, Porter says that they are beginning a lake renovation project on the lake. The ODWC will remove fish and restock them when the lake project is complete.
Sleeper Lakes – This may sound a little crazy, but Porter suggests a “sleeper” right in our own backyard, lake Helen. This lake located in Elmer Thomas Park was surveyed with electrofishing and hoop netting and there were good populations of bass in the 12-18-inch range and several above 22-inches. There is also a good population of crappie in Helen.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge — There are eight great lakes and numerous streams around a beautiful setting that has something for just about everyone. Porter says to take an ultralight rod and a couple of beetle spins and go have at some good sunfish and bass opportunities while enjoying a hike.
“We have fished these lakes with our kids over the past summer with a bobber and worm and had a heck of a productive time with it.”
A weedless option could be key to finding some bass in the lakes where a mixed bag of vegetation occurs. We have kicked the idea around of making a fishing venture on the Chain Lake trails which would be a 2 mile-ish hike but has untapped potential to find some of those good spots.
Something New – Bass fishermen can sometimes be overcome with seeking big bass, but Porter gives this recommendation for some “non-target” fishing.
“Guys that are really getting into the microfishing or doodle socking small fish,” Said Porter. “We like reaching out and showing love to everyone and inspiring our expert anglers to try something new.”
Bass fishing time has arrived
Last week we talked about March being the best time in this part of the country to catch really big bass. So this week, let’s look at what makes these predatory fish tick, and get some tips that might help you to land that lunker bass!
March and April are some of the best times to start focusing on big bass that are awakening from the winter doldrums and looking for a good meal. It also marks the nearing of the spawning season, the time the makes anglers across the country salivate.
It is not too early to start planning a fishing trip, and to help you do just that I’ve included some tips from fisheries biologists and professional anglers, to help make your outing more successful, no matter when you go. And I have also included some tips to help make sure that your equipment is in prime condition for the upcoming season.
When talking about early bass fishing it helps to break the time leading up to the spawning season into early prespawn and late prespawn. Fish react differently in these two time periods and patterns used to catch them must be adapted to the condition.
Early Prespawn — As cold-blooded animals, bass spend their winter in fairly deep water in energy-conservation mode. Although they’ll still eat when food is available, the cold water lowers their metabolism to the point that they don’t need to eat much to survive.
Bass typically become active in water depths of 20 to 30 feet, and when surface temperatures warm above 44 degrees.
This is the time when the female bass begins to fill out her egg skeins, and she needs groceries to do this. Baitfish and crawfish are favorite meals, and being cold-blooded themselves, are easy pickings for predatory bass because they move slowly and not far, due to low energy reserves.
Keep this point in mind when presenting your artificial lure to these bass. Early bass instinctively refuse to chase a fast-moving lure or one that has a lot of action, because it’s out of synch with nature.
To grow and develop those eggs, Mama bass needs to consume more calories than she expends to catch her meal, so if it isn’t delivered to her doorstep, she isn’t buying it.
Until water temperatures warm above 50 degrees, fish deep with a horizontal presentation.
“Since bass are sluggish, I’ll use a slow presentation. In any season, I use search lures to find active bass. In winter, I prefer ones that draw strikes without moving fast. Suspending jerkbaits are my favorite winter artificials,” said four-time Bassmaster Classic champion, Kevin VanDam. “The fact that you can fish these lures in the same place for long periods of time makes them extremely deadly on suspending bass.”
Leadhead grubs also work great in these conditions, they probe vertical and fast sloping structure efficiently. The same goes for jigs, metal blade baits and spoons.
Late Prespawn — After water surface temps rise above 50, but before bass build their nest to spawn, is the best time to catch huge bass.
This is the period when experienced bass anglers always seem to call in sick for work to play hooky. With the longer daylight hours and warming water in the shallows, largemouth begin to feel their oats, and they go on a major feeding binge.
They follow main lake points and secondary points as highways to the shallow flats, and will congregate on points where they can ambush baitfish as they swim past, and crayfish crawling out from under rocks. You may find these aggressive bruisers anywhere from 3 to 15 feet deep, but often the most aggressive bass will be the shallowest.
Every lake has lots of water in this depth zone, but the most productive areas are predictable regardless of your experience level. The key is to fish the areas where the shallows are first to warm. Most areas have prevailing southerly winds, and as the sunlight warms the surface water, the wind then pushes this warmer water to the northern shoreline, where it collects in pockets.
Additionally, this same water is exposed to sunlight the longest compared to other areas of the lake, due to the low angle of the sun. Simply put, northern shorelines warm first, so bass are attracted to them for spawning.
Spawning is more successful in preserving the species the earlier it occurs, since this gives young-of-year bass fry the most time to grow to fingerling size prior to the hardships of winter, increasing their odds for survival. Use this knowledge to guide your efforts to northern shorelines with good sun exposure and hard bottoms.
Soft or silt bottoms are low odds for success, as silt kills bass eggs through suffocation.
Look for rocky bottoms, particularly on flats in coves protected from the wind, and near deep water. Although wind pushes warm water into coves and pockets, too much stirs up silt, reducing the ability of sunlight to incubate the eggs, and increasing the odds of oxygen deprivation.
Not all bass read the same time schedule, so don’t expect them to be in the same phase of spawn. The first bass to move into the shallows are often the largest, as they demand more groceries and claim the best hunting and spawning areas for themselves. For every bass that has moved shallow, there are dozens more behind the boat in deeper water.
Because they are scattered, use reaction baits that allow you to cover large areas quickly. One of my favorites is a lipless, vibrating crankbait, such as the Rat-L-Trap. These are great search baits, since it casts a mile and covers the 5-foot depth zone efficiently.
Spawn – When water temperatures hit the upper 50s, bass will move into spawning mode. Male fish will move into shallow water, 10-feet or less, and stake out the best places to lure a female to spawn.
Fish that are on or have been working beds will have raw or bloody lower caudle fins from making shallow depressions, or beds in gravel or other soft substrate. If you have a contour map of the lake, look for areas that are relatively flat (contour lines far apart) in the 3-6 foot depth.
Not all bass spawn at once. Many will move onto their spawning beds around the new or full moon, or when the sun comes out after a long period of cloudy weather. At the same time many bass are spawning, others will be in a pre- or post-spawn mode. Normally, the biggest bass are the first to spawn. You need to make a decision now as to which group of fish you’ll target, because different approaches are required for each.