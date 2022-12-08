Big Deuce keeps Vangjel company as he recovers

Big Deuce VIII, decided to move to the Old Post Corral to keep his equine cousin, Vangjel, company until he is off forced stable rest. The battle buddies have settled into being stablemates very well.

 Monica Wood/Fort Sill

Vangjel, one of the horses at the Field Artillery Half Section equine team, is recovering from a cut to one of his back legs and was feeling lonely.

Big Deuce VIII, the 428th Field Artillery Brigade mascot, was brought in to keep him company. So, now the equine cousins are hanging out together.