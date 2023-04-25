agate Big 12 softball By Joey Goodman joey.goodman@swoknews.com Goodsptsed Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save School W L T Pct. H A N W L T Pct. H A N Streak Top 25Oklahoma;12-0-0;1.000;42-1-0;W34Texas;11-4-0;.733;39-9-1;W5OklaSt;8-4-0;.667;39-8-0;L5Baylor;4-8-0;.333;34-13-0;L3Kansas;4-8-0;.333;22-21-0;W2Texas Tech;4-11-0;.267;30-19-0;L2Iowa State;2-10-0;.167;18-27-0;W2Wednesday, April 26Iowa State at Iowa (BTN) 5 p.m.No. 1 Oklahoma at Tulsa 5 p.m.UTSA at No. 5 Texas, 6 p.m.Texas State at No. 18 Baylor 6:30 p.m.Friday, April 28Baylor at Iowa State, 4 p.m.Kansas at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.Saturday, April 29Baylor at Iowa State, 1 p.m.Kansas at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.Sunday, April 30Baylor at Iowa State, NoonOklahoma State at Texas Tech, NoonKansas at Oklahoma, 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Goodsptsed Follow Goodsptsed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists