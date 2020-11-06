Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a slim lead in Pennsylvania.
Biden now leads President Trump by 5,587 votes. Pennsylvania has 20 Electoral College votes. If Biden carries Pennsylvania, he would win the presidency.
Biden also has a slim lead of fewer than 2,000 votes in Georgia.
The race is still too close for the Associated Press to call a winner. Votes are still being counted in Georgia and Pennsylvania, as well as a few other states.
Neither candidate has reached 270 Electoral votes, which is the minimum to win the presidency.