Brandie Combs said the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic has been exacerbated by the war of misinformation and disinformation.
As District 5 Regional Administrative Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, she said it will keep you up at night.
Having seen communities come together in other times of trouble, Combs said this has been something she’s had to wrap her head around. We’re all on the same team but, she said, we’ve fractioned off when it matters most. It’s tough in the health care field when you have the tools and knowledge but not the trust from the layperson.
The battle against bad information can be formidable, Combs said.
“It is difficult for me to understand that we can rally around a community in need, a family in need and truly lift one another up in trying times yet, in response to this pandemic, too many have turned on one another,” she said. “Our medical providers whom we have relied on for our health care needs for years are questioned, proven mitigation strategies and the creation of vaccine which is the very thing that has saved countless lives from other infectious diseases throughout our nation’s history has been ridiculed, conspiracy theories have been created around data that is only meant to inform and by doing these things we have failed to adequately protect our most vulnerable, our communities and our health care systems.”
Combs said these differences have cost lives. They will cost more. She said it’s bewildering to think of when there’s an option that has proven to be a lifesaver.
“Too many Oklahomans have died, too many lives have been negatively impacted,” she said. “We now have an effective vaccine. It doesn’t have to continue.”