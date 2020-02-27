PORTALES, N.M. – On a night when senior Ava Battese broke the Cameron single-season record for made three-point field goals and Maighan Hedge recorded her third straight 20-plus point outing, it still wasn’t enough as the Cameron women fell to Eastern New Mexico 93-74.
Thursday’s matchup was a battle between two teams that entered the contest tied for fifth in the Lone Star Conference standings. Cameron, one of the top scoring teams in the LSC, and Eastern, one of the top defensive teams, looked like a good battle between two extremes on paper.
From the tip, the Greyhounds wanted to prove that they were more than just a defensive squad, shooting 50 percent from the field and making seven triples in the win. On the opposite end of the court, the Black and Gold shot just 33.3 percent from the floor, going 10-25 from long range and 14-20 from the charity stripe.
Eastern New Mexico also controlled the battle on the glass, out-rebounding CU 54-34 thanks to their size advantage down low with a trio of six-foot forwards. The turnovers went the way of CU with just 16 to the Greyhounds 22, most of which came when the Aggies started to press in the second half.
The bright spots came by way of the Aggies two senior guards and the Melbourne, Australia, sophomore. Battese entered the game needing just four triples to tie Brandi Leal’s program record of 96 three-point field goals in a season. The Elgin native did just that and added another to put herself on top all alone at 97. Battese now holds the Cameron big three records for triples (career, season, and game).
Hedge led all scorers with 23 points, her third straight 20-plus point outing and her 15th of the season. Her 545 points has her with the sixth most points in a season by an Aggie player, with games still to play, and her 20.2 points per game leads the conference.
Amaka Nwakamma, another senior, chipped in 16 points off the bench for the Black and Gold, going 6-13 from the field and scoring 12 of her points in the second half alone. The Abuja, Nigeria native also added five rebounds and two steals in the loss.
In the opening quarter, Cameron got off to a hot start from long range, hitting their first three of four three-point attempts, with the third coming off the hands of Battese that tied the game at nine. From there, ENMU went on a 14-0 run to take a 23-9 lead with just 1:39 on the clock. CU was able to get back to single digits by the end of the frame thanks to a pair of made shots by Hedge at the end of the first.
The Aggies went cold in the second 10 minutes of action, scoring just 10 points on three made field goals and a quartet of foul shots. The normally on target CU sharpshooters went 0-7 in the second frame as they were outscored 19-10 and trailed 43-25 at the half.
Cameron shot just 26.5 percent from the field in the first half, going 3-16 from three and 4-6 from the foul line. On the other end of the court, the Greyhounds made 47 percent of their shots, going 5-12 from three and 4-10 from the charity stripe. ENMU also controlled the glass 29-17 in the first 20 minutes.
Hedge led the Black and Gold with 11 points on 5-9 shooting from the field, while Battese chipped in six points on a pair of made triples. Eastern post player Natalie DeLonge led all scorers with 12 points and was one board shy of a double-double at the break.
Eastern New Mexico stayed hot in the third quarter, stretching their lead to 28 points four minutes into the second half. Cameron was able to get back on track a bit in the third, shooting 37.5 percent from the field and make four threes, three of which came from Battese, including the one that broke the single-season record. CU entered the final quarter still trailing by 17, 66-49.
The Aggies kept up the pressure in the fourth period and by the 5:40 mark they were trailing by just 12 points, 75-63, after a made triple by Logan Collyer. That would be as close as they would get to a comeback, as ENMU rattled off 14 straight points to go back on top by 26 with just 2:32 left on the clock. Cameron was able to get back under 20 by the end of the game, but only after a last second triple by Karley Miller that set the final score at 93-74.
DeLonge finished with a 21-point, 13 rebound double-double to go along with three of the Greyhounds eight blocks on the night. Jasmine Williams added 17 points on 6-9 shooting as well as nine rebounds.
Cameron’s loss not only drops their record to below .500 (13-15) on the season, but it also moves them into a three-way tie for seventh place in the conference standings at 12-9 in league play. They are tied with St. Mary’s and St. Edward’s, who play each other on Saturday.
The final game of the regular season for the Aggies is against No. 25 West Texas A&M on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m. in Canyon, Texas. That decision, as well as the outcome of the St. Mary’s and St. Edward’s contest will ultimately settle where CU will be seeded in the LSC tournament, which begins next Tuesday, March 3.