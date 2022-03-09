Investigators said a Lawton mother took a gamble leaving her 8-month-old in her car outside a local casino.
Her bet turned up snake eyes and now she’s in jail on $10,000 bond for a child neglect allegation.
A Lawton police officer was called shortly before 10 p.m. Friday to the parking lot of the Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore, after a baby was found locked inside a car, the probable cause affidavit states. It appeared the child had been inside and covered with blankets for “several hours.”
The officer broke the Nissan Altima’s window to unlock the window and retrieve the child, the affidavit states. Medical personnel checked out the boy before transporting him to a local hospital for observation.
Teonica Bland’s identification card identified her and casino staff retrieved her and brought her to the parking lot. She said the boy is her son and admitted she left him in the car alone to “win some money,” according to the affidavit.
Bland, 29, was arrested and booked into jail for an allegation of child neglect.
