Avani Brown said virtual education has its ups and downs.
Avani, a third-grade student in Lawton Public Schools, has been attending school virtually since the 2020-2021 school year began in August 2020, a decision her mother and father made to protect their daughter from COVID-19. There are decided advantages.
“There are not as many people being mean to me,” she said, explaining mean kids aren’t a problem when you’re alone in your classroom.
Avani said she also misses sitting in class with her friends and doing the other things that children do in classes they enjoy, or when they need to let off steam and stretch their legs.
“I can’t do PE classes any more. I can’t play with friends. No recess any more,” she said. “I’d rather go back to a classroom, if it (COVID-19) gets better. Then, I can meet new people. And, I can do math a little easier when I was with a teacher, because they can explain stuff to me.”
Avani said there are disadvantages to virtual learning, beyond the loss of interaction with teachers and friends.
“It’s kinda hard to do math,” she said.
And, the student has a suggestion for teachers and those who might be making adjustments to the virtual curriculum they might continue in the 2021-2022 school year: do a better job linking things together. For example, Avani said when she has to read a book, it would be easier if the classwork associated with that task were next to the book.
“I wish they would put more stuff together,” she said.