STERLING — A 58-year-old Lawton man is dead following a Sunday evening ATV wreck southwest of Sterling.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Stephen R. Conner died at the scene of the wreck, about 8 miles south and 1 mile west of Sterling.
Conner was driving an Arctic Cat ATV southbound on Northeast 150th Street shortly after 6:40 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he went off the asphalt roadway to the right before over correcting to the left, Trooper Morgan Harp reported. The ATV crossed over the roadway and rolled 1 to 1 ¼-time before coming to rest on its side, about 235 feet south of Northeast Rogers Lane. Conner, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected about 12 feet during the wreck.
The driver’s condition and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.