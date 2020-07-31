The Armed Services YMCA of Oklahoma announced Friday that it will not reopen the child care program in the Armed Services YMCA building at 900 Cache Road.
Instead, the organization is working with Fort Sill leadership to launch an online early learning program called Operation Little Learner and after-school mentor program called Operation Hero to meet the needs of military families at Fort Sill.
“We believe that refocusing our efforts on these two key programs will enable us to best deliver our mission in the Lawton/Fort Sill area and strengthen military families as a result,” said William French, President/CEO of Armed Services YMCA of the USA. “We want to grow our impact in the military community and serve the most active duty families as possible.”
Through the launch of online, virtual learning programming, Armed Services YMCA of Oklahoma plans to expand the number of military families that it reaches through its two flagship programs:
• Operation Little Learners provides military parents the tools to become their child’s primary educator. The program establishes an enriching and nurturing environment that fosters early learning and bonding, and connects military families to a support network of military parents and children experiencing similar challenges. Parents and children become stronger and more resilient through the structured curriculum, and connect to a support network filled with other parents experiencing similar military life challenges.
• Operation Hero is an after school program which helps school aged children improve their academic and social skills. Military children bear tremendous stress related to frequent moves, parental deployment, and trauma from the wounding or loss of a parent. Operation Hero provides a safe environment where these children express their emotions, receive academic and emotional support, and connect with peers experiencing similar challenges. Small student groups and the focus on character development helps children cultivate a positive self-image and greater confidence.
When the pandemic subsides, the organization hopes to launch an in-person version of both programs as well as other opportunities to support Fort Sill’s military members and families.
Prior to the pandemic, the majority of families enrolled in its daycare program were not active duty members of the military, but were instead non-military members of the Lawton community. The organization is now in conversations with other child care providers in the area about possibly taking over the space to continue providing child care services to members of the community.
“We want to focus on our mission and still help meet the needs of the community,” French stated. “We believe this is the best way to do both."