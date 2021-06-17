Police said a woman accused of being an overly aggressive panhandler who made a lot of threats is on her way to jail.
Lawton Police Sgt. Rick Hollebeke reported being called around 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of North Sheridan Road regarding a vulgar woman threatening people. According to the report, this call immediately followed a report from Walmart, 1002 N. Sheridan, of the same woman doing the same thing.
Hollebeke met with a person who said the woman had approached her as she exited Walmart and asked for money. When she declined, she said the woman cursed at her aggressively before being escorted from Walmart by security officers, the report states. She said the woman followed her to Dollar Tree and, again, began asking “everyone” for money.
The witness said she feared for her safety because she’s seen the same woman “on the news assaulting people, as well as social media stating to watch out for” the woman because of her aggressive panhandling, according to the report.
The woman was arrested and while in the back of Hollenbeke’s patrol unit, she said when she got out of jail, she was going to find him and “cut him because he has arrested her in the past,” the report states. She also threated to “start shooting cops” when she got out of jail, he said.
Once booked into jail, Hollebeke said the woman announced “she feels that going to jail is a joke and that she can bond out or be released by the judge within a few days of arrest,” the report states.