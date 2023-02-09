Army rolls out new expanded military parental leave program

Capt. Jeffery Sanders, poses for a picture with his 6-month old son Jeffery Sanders III recently. Parents who have a child after Dec. 27, 2022, will benefit from the Army’s new parental leave policy, which gives 12 weeks of parental leave for soldiers to bond with their child.

 Monica Wood/Fort Sill

The Army released its long-awaited new parental leave policy last week, doubling the amount of time soldiers can take off as new parents.

Both mothers and non-birth parents — including soldiers who adopt minor children, have them through surrogates or accept long-term foster care responsibilities — are now entitled to 12 weeks of parental leave. The policy applies to active-duty troops and Reserve or Guard members on extended active-duty tours.