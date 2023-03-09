Army Emergency Relief director kicks off campaign at Fort Sill

Ken Lewis, Fort Sill Army Emergency Relief Officer and Financial Readiness Program Manager, shakes hands with retired Lt. Gen. Raymond Mason, executive director, Army Emergency Relief, in front of Fort Sill’s Snow Hall March 1. Mason was at the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill to kick off the AER Campaign, which runs through May 15.

 Monica Wood/Fort Sill

The head of Army Emergency Relief was on Fort Sill to raise awareness for the campaign of soldiers helping soldiers, which kicked off worldwide March 1.

According to retired Lt. Gen. Raymond Mason, executive director, Army Emergency Relief, the campaign, which runs through May 15, has one main goal — combat readiness for soldiers and units.