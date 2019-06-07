WOSC keeps tuition, fees same

ALTUS — The Western Oklahoma State College Board of Regents approved the FY20 budget, which includes raises for faculty, as well as no increase in undergraduate tuition and fees.

Under the approved budget, tuition and mandatory fees will remain flat. In-state tuition remains at $138.90 per credit hour. Non-resident tuition will remain at $284.05 per credit hour. Tuition and mandatory fee increases require approval by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

“We are pleased to announce that Western will not be increasing tuition or mandatory fees for the upcoming academic year,” said Chad Wiginton, Western president. “Our goal has always been to provide a high quality affordable education, and the efforts of our legislators and Governor Stitt have provided funding that will allow us to keep tuition and fees flat. After a five-year period of declining or flat state appropriations, Oklahoma higher education received an increase of $28 million from the legislature.”

Wiginton said this increase will benefit Western students and faculty.