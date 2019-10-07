Woman found bleeding with child in roadway charged with assaulting police

A 33-year-old Cushing woman is in jail and looking at up to life in prison for spitting in a police officer’s face during a bizarre incident that allegedly began when police responded to a call to find her bleeding and calling for help while holding a baby in the middle of an intersection.

Ranielle Nicole Richardson made her initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where she received a felony charge of assault and battery upon a police officer after two or more felony convictions, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of methamphetamine, court records indicate. Due to the prior convictions, the felony charge is punishable by 20 years to life in prison.

Richardson was arrested July 4 after Duncan police were called to the intersection of 10th and Spruce streets on the report of a woman bleeding and hollering in the street for help.